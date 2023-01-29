Advertisement
TV
Jan. 29, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs

By Karen Butler
1/3
Mikey Day as Attorney General Merrick Garland on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC
Mikey Day as Attorney General Merrick Garland on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day played U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who issues a stern warning to those with classified documents in their homes and offices, in the cold open sketch of this weekend's episode.

The 5 1/2-minute segment introduced Garland as a tough guy in the voiceover style that TV crime dramas frequently use.

Advertisement

"Criminals, beware. There's a new sheriff in town and he means business," the voice touts as a whip cracks.

"First, he hunted down the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and made them pay. Now, he's searching for classified documents and he's coming for whoever has them -- Democrat, Republican or whatever Trump is now and you don't want to be in his cross-hairs. He's Attorney General Merrick Garland."

Taking the podium during a Department of Justice press briefing, Day as Garland admitted that there might be too many documents -- about 50 million a year -- given top-secret or classified status and recovering them might not even matter.

"I don't know. But it's the law and I am the law!" he warned.

Advertisement

FBI agents played by SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Bowen Yang appeared alongside Garland about their search for more classified documents in the homes of former Vice President Mike Pence, current Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Barack Obama.

"There you have it, America. If you have classified documents in your home, I have one questions for you: Do you think this is a game? Who do you think you're playing with?" Day said as Garland into the camera. "F around and find out!"

At the end of the sketch, Thompson's FBI character addressed Garland, saying: "Hey, boss, when we're done playing with these little papers, we're going to head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served down there, too, right?"

"I sincerely hope so," Day replied as Garland.

"Yeah, you're damn right, just making sure," Thompson said.

The comedian was referring to the death of Black motorist Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Black police officers, who have since been fired from their jobs and charged with second degree murder.

Graphic, police body-camera footage of the incident was released Friday night, prompting protests across the country.

Advertisement

Read More

Jennifer Lopez: 'Outrageous' adventure tests couple's resolve in 'Shotgun Wedding' Tyler Posey: 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' shows Scott McCall as troubled adult 'Maybe I Do' star William H. Macy: It's never too late in life for romance Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'

Latest Headlines

HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
TV // 1 day ago
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
TV // 1 day ago
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Jan. 28 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are officially out as co-hosts of the daytime program, "GMA3: What You Need To Know."
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
TV // 1 day ago
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jay Leno's show "Jay Leno's Garage" has been canceled after an accident on a motorcycle.
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
TV // 2 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20th anniversary with Snoop Dogg, George Clooney, Coldplay
Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel celebrates his first-ever show 20 years ago with the original guests -- Snoop Dogg, George Clooney and Coldplay.
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
TV // 3 days ago
'Party Down' team reunites in trailer for Starz revival
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Party Down," a comedy series starring Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, will return with new episodes in February.
'Top Chef' world all-stars season coming in March
TV // 3 days ago
'Top Chef' world all-stars season coming in March
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Top Chef" Season 20 will feature 16 all-star contestants and premiere on Bravo in March.
Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed show in 2022
TV // 3 days ago
Nielsen says 'Stranger Things' most streamed show in 2022
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- According to ratings company Nielsen, the Netflix show "Stranger Things" was the most streamed overall show of 2022.
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 days ago
Eddie Murphy talks 'You People,' Rick James, Arsenio Hall on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy talks about Rick James, Michael Jackson and Arsenio Hall on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," while promoting his new Netflix movie "You People" with Jonah Hill.
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
TV // 3 days ago
'Puppy Bowl XIX' to air on Animal Planet, TBS, Discovery, Discovery+, HBO Max
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- "Puppy Bowl XIX" will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, Discovery+, TBS, and HBO Max, on Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 1 p.m.
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
TV // 3 days ago
'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
'Jay Leno's Garage' canceled after his second accident
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes out at ABC because of affair
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck
Famous birthdays for Jan. 29: Charlie Wilson, Tom Selleck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement