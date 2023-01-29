Mikey Day plays Merrick Garland as a tough guy in 'SNL' sketch about classified docs

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast member Mikey Day played U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, who issues a stern warning to those with classified documents in their homes and offices, in the cold open sketch of this weekend's episode.
The 5 1/2-minute segment introduced Garland as a tough guy in the voiceover style that TV crime dramas frequently use.
"Criminals, beware. There's a new sheriff in town and he means business," the voice touts as a whip cracks.
"First, he hunted down the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and made them pay. Now, he's searching for classified documents and he's coming for whoever has them -- Democrat, Republican or whatever Trump is now and you don't want to be in his cross-hairs. He's Attorney General Merrick Garland."
Taking the podium during a Department of Justice press briefing, Day as Garland admitted that there might be too many documents -- about 50 million a year -- given top-secret or classified status and recovering them might not even matter.
"I don't know. But it's the law and I am the law!" he warned.