Jan. 26, 2023 / 12:13 PM

'Top Chef' world all-stars season coming in March

By Annie Martin
Padma Lakshmi will return to host "Top Chef" Season 20. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Top Chef Season 20 is coming in March.

The cooking competition's world all-stars season will premiere March 9 at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo, with subsequent episodes to be released Thursdays. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Season 20 will take place in London and feature 16 returning contestants from Top Chef series around the globe.

Padma Lakshmi will return as host, with Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons as judges.

The new season will see the former Top Chef winners and finalists compete for the World All-Stars title. The contestants will perform challenges in London before moving onto the grand finale in Paris.

"From prepping a picnic at Highclere Castle to going head-to-head at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the chefs will compete in iconic locations throughout London and the surrounding areas. These highly decorated chefs will put their spin on iconic British staples from Beef Wellington and biscuits to pub food and afternoon tea," an official description reads.

Here's the contestants for Top Chef Season 20:

Samuel Albert, winner of Top Chef France Season 10

Luciana Berry, winner of Top Chef Brazil Season 2

Sara Bradley, finalist in Top Chef Season 16

Dawn Burrell, finalist in Top Chef Season 18

Ali Ghzawi, winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 3

Tom Goetter, finalist in Top Chef Germany Season 1

Nicole Gomes, winner of Top Chef Canada Season 5

Victoire Gouloubi, finalist in Top Chef Italy Season 2

Charbel Hayek, winner of Top Chef Middle East & North Africa Season 5

Buddha Lo, winner of Top Chef Season 19

Dale MacKey, winner of Top Chef Canada Season 1

May Phattanant Thongthong, finalist in Top Chef Thailand Season 1

Begoña Rodrigo, winner of Top Chef Spain Season 1

Gabriel Rodriguez, winner of Top Chef Mexico Season 2

Amar Santana, finalist in Top Chef Season 13

Sylvia Stachyra, winner of Top Chef Poland Season 7

