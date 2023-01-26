1/5

Adam Scott returns as Henry Pollard in "Party Down" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of the Party Down revival. The network shared a trailer for new episodes of the comedy series Thursday. Advertisement

Party Down initially had a two-season run on Starz from 2009 to 2010. The series follows the staff of the Los Angeles catering team Party Down as they work various events.

Season 3 features returning cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr and Megan Mullally.

Jennifer Garner, Quinta Brunson, Liv Hewson, James Marsden, Bobby Moynihan, Nick Offerman and Judy Reyes will appear as guest stars.

"Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles," an official description reads.

Season 3 will consist of six episodes and premiere Feb. 24 at midnight on the Starz app and streaming platforms. It will also premiere at 9 p.m. EST on Starz.

Starz announced the revival in November.