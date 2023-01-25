Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 25, 2023 / 4:14 PM

'Sesame Street' co-creator Lloyd Morrisett dead at 93

By Patrick Hilsman
Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Sesame Workshop/Twitter
Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Sesame Workshop/Twitter

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Sesame Street co-creator Lloyd Morrisett has died at age 93, Sesame Workshop announced Wednesday.

"Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street. It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers," Sesame Street co-founder Joan Ganz Cooney said of her friend and colleague.

Advertisement

"He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed," she continued.

Morrisett and Ganz Cooney created Sesame Street during the turbulence of the late 1960s to offer children educational material outside of the classroom and to teach tolerance of others. The pair reached out to a developmental psychologist at Harvard University to help them develop strategies to educate young children using television.

Puppeteer Jim Henson was brought in to help create the characters and bring them to life.

Sesame Street became an international sensation, with over 30 parallel international productions of the children's program springing up in the years since its inception.

Sesame Street is known for trying to explain complicated and dark subjects to children. In 1983, following the death of actor Will Lee, who portrayed Mr. Hooper on the show, Sesame Street wrote his death into the show as a way to explain the concept of death to children.

Advertisement

The South African version of Sesame Street, Takalani Sesame , features a character named Kami, who is portrayed as an HIV-positive orphan who lost their mother to AIDS.

Morrisett and Ganz Cooney accepted a Kennedy Center Honor on behalf of Sesame Street in 2019.

Notable Deaths of 2023

David Crosby
David Crosby hits a high note during the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young concert in Tacoma, Wash., in 2000. Crosby's death was announced January 19. The founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash was 81. Photo by Steve Schneider/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Sesame Street' icon Bob McGrath dead at 90 'Sesame Street' introduces its first Asian American muppet Kennedy Center Honors celebrates Sally Field, 'Sesame Street'

Latest Headlines

'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast
TV // 5 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium' introduces Season 1 cast
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Belgium" will feature 10 contestants in its debut season on WOW Presents Plus.
'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
TV // 5 hours ago
'Daisy Jones & the Six' teaser: Riley Keough takes the stage in Amazon series
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Daisy Jones & the Six," a musical drama starring Riley Keough, Camila Morrone and Sam Claflin, is coming to Prime Video.
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
TV // 8 hours ago
Michael Cudlitz to play Lex Luthor on 'Superman & Lois'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Michael Cudlitz confirmed on social media that he has been cast as Lex Luthor on The CW series, "Superman & Lois."
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
TV // 13 hours ago
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
NEW YORK, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Benjamin Bratt says his latest character is a wealthy casino owner's henchman tasked with hunting a troublesome former employee across the United States in the new Peacock mystery-dramedy, "Poker Face."
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special" is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max.
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
TV // 1 day ago
CBS orders Season 6 of Cedric the Entertainer's 'The Neighborhood'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- CBS has renewed its Cedric the Entertainer sitcom, "The Neighborhood," for the 2023-24 broadcast season.
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
TV // 2 days ago
'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett play Bill and Frank in the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
TV // 2 days ago
'The Glory' Part 2 trailer: Moon Dong-eun addresses Park Yeon-jin in final letter
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "The Glory," a South Korean series starring Song Hye-kyo, will return with new episodes in March.
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
TV // 3 days ago
Taylor Handley: Kyle is in 'world of pain' in 'Kingstown' S2
NEW YORK, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Taylor Handley says Kyle McLusky is still struggling to cope after the murders of his older brother and several of his fellow law enforcement officers in Season 2 of the crime drama, "Mayor of Kingstown."
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
TV // 3 days ago
'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of "Saturday Night Live" in 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child, a boy
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Antonia Gentry says she almost didn't audition for 'Ginny & Georgia'
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Shemar Moore celebrates birth of first child with Jesiree Dizon
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
Benjamin Bratt calls his 'Poker Face' character 'shark-like'
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Famous birthdays for Jan. 25: Alicia Keys, Volodymyr Zelensky
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement