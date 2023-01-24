Harley Quinn is getting an animated Valentine's Day special on HBO Max

1/5

HBO Max has announced that Harley Quinn, the animated character Kaley Cuoco voices, is getting a Valentine's Day special next month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special is set to premiere Feb. 9 on HBO Max. "As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry," the streaming service said in a press release Monday. Advertisement

"Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love."

The adult animated series is based on DC Comics characters.

Its voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson and Michael Ironside.

"Join @dcharleyquinn for a very #harleyivy Valentine's Day sex fest," Bell, who plays Poison Ivy, wrote on Instagram Monday.

She and the rest of the stars can also be heard on the animated show, Harley Quinn, which premiered in 2019 and has run for three seasons. Cuoco plays the titular villain.