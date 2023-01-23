'Last of Us' teaser introduces show's Bill, Frank

1/5

Nick Offerman (L), pictured with Megan Mullally, plays Bill in the HBO series "The Last of Us." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of The Last of Us Episode 3. The network shared a teaser following Sunday's episode of the post-apocalyptic drama. Advertisement

The Last of Us is based on the Naughty Dog video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a teenager, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), across the United States, which has been ravaged by a mass fungal infection that caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Episode 3 will introduce Nick Offerman as Bill, a survivalist who has fortified himself in an abandoned town with his partner, Frank (Murray Bartlett).

The preview shows Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) come across Bill (Offerman) and Frank (Barlett) in their journey and warn them of raiders.

Sunday's episode explored the origins of the fungal outbreak, while in the present day, Joel, Ellie and Tess (Anna Torv) continue their journey west. After encountering Clickers, a type of infected, and being bitten, Tess (Torv) sacrifices herself to help Joel and Ellie escape.

The Last of Us series is created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who created the video game.

