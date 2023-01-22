'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character

1/5

Bowen Yang (L) and Colin Jost on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in 2023. Yang appeared as Santos In "The Weekend Update" faux news segment of the show where anchor Colin Jost called him out for lying about his education, work experience, religion and even the loss of his mother in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Advertisement

Santos tried to defend himself by launching into an outrageous claim that his ancestors were Holocaust survivors who told famed diarist Anne Frank to write her story down.

"That cannot be true. George, people need to know who you are," Jost told Santos to which Santos replied by describing himself as someone who graduated on volleyball scholarship from university after "four years of mishegas."

"I am a proud representative of my district in Long Island, New Jersey," he said, prompting Jost to demand, "What are you talking about?"

"Hang on, Madonna's calling me," Santos said before picking up his phone and pretending to talk to the pop star. "Love you. See you at home."

After Santos spun several more outrageous tales, Jost told him he needs to stop lying to everyone.

"There's no law against lying!" Santos said.

Bowen played the role in the opening, this time as a sideline sports reporter with a supposedly stellar background in playing and commenting on football, in a sketch spoofing the NFL on Fox analysis program.

When it was discovered that he lied about his experience, Santos' broadcast feed was cut, but he then returned, crashing another reporter's shot, dressed in drag.

Emily the Criminal and White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza guest hosted this weekend's edition of SNL.

In another "Weekend Update" segment, she reunited with Amy Poehler to reprise their Parks and Recreation characters April Ludgate and Leslie Knope.

They had dropped by to encourage people to work for their local government.

"Doing the bare minimum is doing your part," perpetually annoyed Ludgate said before handing off questions to the chipper Knope, who couldn't focus on the interview and wanted to know all about the inner workings of a TV comedy show.

Before starring on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015, Poehler was an SNL cast member from 2001 to 2008.