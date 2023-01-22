Advertisement
TV
Jan. 22, 2023 / 9:45 AM / Updated at 9:52 AM

'SNL:' Bowen Yang channels George Santos; Amy Poehler revives 'Parks & Rec' character

Aubrey Plaza guest hosted this weekend's edition of the show.

By Karen Butler
1/5
Bowen Yang (L) and Colin Jost on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC
Bowen Yang (L) and Colin Jost on "Saturday Night Live." Photo courtesy of NBC

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Bowen Yang played disgraced Republican New York politician George Santos in the first new episode of Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Yang appeared as Santos In "The Weekend Update" faux news segment of the show where anchor Colin Jost called him out for lying about his education, work experience, religion and even the loss of his mother in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Advertisement

Santos tried to defend himself by launching into an outrageous claim that his ancestors were Holocaust survivors who told famed diarist Anne Frank to write her story down.

"That cannot be true. George, people need to know who you are," Jost told Santos to which Santos replied by describing himself as someone who graduated on volleyball scholarship from university after "four years of mishegas."

"I am a proud representative of my district in Long Island, New Jersey," he said, prompting Jost to demand, "What are you talking about?"

"Hang on, Madonna's calling me," Santos said before picking up his phone and pretending to talk to the pop star. "Love you. See you at home."

Advertisement

After Santos spun several more outrageous tales, Jost told him he needs to stop lying to everyone.

"There's no law against lying!" Santos said.

Bowen played the role in the opening, this time as a sideline sports reporter with a supposedly stellar background in playing and commenting on football, in a sketch spoofing the NFL on Fox analysis program.

When it was discovered that he lied about his experience, Santos' broadcast feed was cut, but he then returned, crashing another reporter's shot, dressed in drag.

Emily the Criminal and White Lotus actress Aubrey Plaza guest hosted this weekend's edition of SNL.

In another "Weekend Update" segment, she reunited with Amy Poehler to reprise their Parks and Recreation characters April Ludgate and Leslie Knope.

They had dropped by to encourage people to work for their local government.

"Doing the bare minimum is doing your part," perpetually annoyed Ludgate said before handing off questions to the chipper Knope, who couldn't focus on the interview and wanted to know all about the inner workings of a TV comedy show.

Advertisement

Before starring on Parks and Recreation from 2009 to 2015, Poehler was an SNL cast member from 2001 to 2008.

Read More

Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy Matthew Macfadyen: Disgraced 'Stonehouse' politician 'just got in over his head' Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2

Latest Headlines

'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The current, 14th season of "NCIS: Los Angeles" will be the CBS crime drama's last.
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
TV // 1 day ago
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
TV // 1 day ago
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The creators of Cobra Kai thanked fans of the show for supporting them during the past five seasons but announced Friday that the show will end with the sixth.
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
TV // 1 day ago
'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Invincible," an animated superhero series featuring Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons and Seth Rogen, will return for a second season on Prime Video.
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
TV // 1 day ago
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new teen drama from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 2 days ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 2 days ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
TV // 3 days ago
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Starz series "BMF" has earned a third season renewal just after the gritty show produced by 50 Cent made its second season premiere.
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV // 3 days ago
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" introduces an endearing new cast of teenagers from 30 years ago, who shine after the cameos from original cast members give them space.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
Brooke Shields alleges she was raped in new documentary
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
'NCIS: Los Angeles' to end after 14 seasons
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Injured Jeremy Renner: 'These 30 plus broken bones will mend'
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Sundance movie review: 'birth/rebirth' disturbs with undead ethical quandary
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk fame dies at 51
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement