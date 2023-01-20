Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 20, 2023 / 1:15 PM

'Invincible': Steven Yeun series to return for Season 2 in late 2023

By Annie Martin
1/5
Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, in the Prime Video series "Invincible." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Steven Yeun voices Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, in the Prime Video series "Invincible." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Invincible will return for a second season in late 2023.

Prime Video announced the news in a teaser for Season 2 on Friday.

Advertisement

Invincible is an animated superhero series based on the Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley comic book series of the same name. The show follows Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, a teenage superhero trying to live up to his dad, Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Steven Yeun voices Mark, with J.K. Simmons as Nolan and Sandra Oh as Mark's mom Debbie Grayson. Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Walton Goggins, Chris Diamantopoulos, Zachary Quinto, Jason Mantzoukas and Seth Rogen also have voice roles.

The teaser shows Mark (Yeun) and Allen the Alien (Rogen) catch up at the diner where Mark works. When asked when he is "going back out there," Mark responds, "The world will get more Invincible in late 2023."

Advertisement

Invincible premiered in March 2021 and was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 in April of that year.

Yeun previously starred on the AMC series The Walking Dead, based on Kirkman's comic book series. The actor has since starred in the films Burning, Minari and Nope.

Read More

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan among stars in '80 for Brady' song 'J-Hope in the Box' documentary coming to Disney+ in February Ariana Grande sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in new video

Latest Headlines

Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
TV // 40 minutes ago
Lauren Ambrose: 'Servant' S4 shows a 'control freak' at everyone's mercy
NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Lauren Ambrose says viewers will see her busy and ambitious character Dorothy in a completely new light in the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller, "Servant."
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
TV // 1 hour ago
'Cobra Kai' ending after sixth season
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The creators of Cobra Kai thanked fans of the show for supporting them during the past five seasons but announced Friday that the show will end with the sixth.
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
TV // 2 hours ago
'Freeridge' poster highlights cast of 'On My Block' spinoff
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Freeridge," a new teen drama from the creators of "On My Block," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
TV // 1 day ago
'Gossip Girl': HBO Max reboot canceled after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Gossip Girl," a teen drama starring Jordan Alexander and Whitney Peak, won't return for Season 3.
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
TV // 1 day ago
'Outlander' renewed for final season; prequel series a go
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz renewed "Outlander" for an eighth and final season and officially greenlit the "Blood of My Blood" prequel series.
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Bel-Air': Tatyana Ali joins cast in Season 2 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" actress Tatyana Ali will play a new character in the Peacock reboot "Bel-Air."
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
TV // 1 day ago
'BMF' renewed for a third season after Season 2 premiere
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Starz series "BMF" has earned a third season renewal just after the gritty show produced by 50 Cent made its second season premiere.
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'That '90s Show' charms when '70s' cast gets out of way
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show" introduces an endearing new cast of teenagers from 30 years ago, who shine after the cameos from original cast members give them space.
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
TV // 1 day ago
Ted, Nate face off in first 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 pic
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the first image from "Ted Lasso" Season 3 on Wednesday and announced the show would return this Spring.
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
TV // 2 days ago
Eugene Levy conquers travel fears in 'Reluctant Traveler'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "The Reluctant Traveler" on Wednesday. Eugene Levy hosts and produces the travel series, premiering Feb. 24 .
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
ESPN host issues apology to Rihanna after comparing her to Beyoncè
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Celebrities, musicians react to David Crosby's death at 81
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
Riley Keough shares throwback photo of mom Lisa Marie Presley
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement