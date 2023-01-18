Trending
'Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for Season 4

By Karen Butler
Drew Barrymore is returning to host her eponymous talk show for a fourth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Drew Barrymore is returning to host her eponymous talk show for a fourth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for a fourth season on CBS Stations.

The syndicated daytime chat program's fate was announced Tuesday by Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures.

"This season, The Drew Barrymore Show debuted a new reimagined half-hour format, which has been an undeniable success," LoCascio said in a statement.

"Ratings have grown 70% year to year, and creatively, the show is better than ever. Drew makes news every day with her insightful celebrity interviews and welcoming style. Nobody does it better. We're thrilled to have her in the CBS family."

The show premiered in September 2020.

Season 3 guests included U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, George Clooney, Kate Hudson, Adam Sandler, former first lady Michelle Obama, Katy Perry, Cameron Diaz, Tyler Perry and Susan Sarandon.

