Advertisement
TV
Jan. 17, 2023 / 4:00 AM

Sophia Roe: 'Counter Space' explores controversial stories of food

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sophia Roe hosts "Counter Space" on Tastemade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Sophia Roe hosts "Counter Space" on Tastemade. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sophie Roe said Season 2 of her food series Counter Space, premiering Tuesday on the Tastemade Streaming Channel, explores the social and political factors that go into our foods.

"The origin story of our foods -- we want those stories to be really sweet, kind and nice," Roe told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's not always the case."

Advertisement

Season 1 explored Yemenese coffee, 3D-printed steak and street food that supported Hong Kong protestors. Season 2 begins with an episode on breakfast, which Roe said is a complicated issue.

"What happens if you are a worker in Thailand and you get up at 2 in the morning?" Roe asked rhetorically. "When Is the first meal of the day?"

Counter Space sent a correspondent to Thailand, where Trang Central Market vendors and monks exchange breakfast food for prayers. Roe said she originally wanted to take the subject of breakfast back to infancy, but compromised with the look at breakfast in different cultures.

Advertisement

"I thought it'd be really cool to do breast milk, like mother's milk," Roe said.

The breakfast episode also includes an interview with a cereal box collector. Roe said he hopes Season 3 might explore the actual production of cereal.

"The idea of cereal is really controversial," Roe said. "Why did we need it? Did we ask for it? Who made it? Who are the people who grow those crops?"

Roe said she became aware of issues surrounding the globalization of food and sustainability while in high school in Florida. So, when producers pitched her Counter Space in 2020, it was a natural fit.

"I distinctly remember being a little kid and receiving a box of oranges that said 'Product of Guatemala' on it," Roe said. "I knew that food was going to be an important part of my life when I was young, but I know how to talk about it now, particularly if we're talking about scarcity and hunger."

Roe said her high school was on an orange grove, but she learned that Florida-grown oranges were not kept in the state.

"This is proof of globalization and how even back in the '80s, we were still not necessarily shopping local," Roe said. "More than half of Florida citrus is for yield. So it's just meant to be sent everywhere."

Advertisement

Roe said even negative food stereotypes may have a basis in complicated history, adding that said the stereotype that Black people love fried chicken comes from slavery.

"When enslaved people were first brought here, the only animals they were allowed to own were the guinea hen," Roe said. "We don't like that story, but it's the truth."

In subsequent episodes of Counter Space, Roe interviews a beekeeper, a fisherman and a rancher. She also interviewed celebrities like Eva Longoria and Shaggy.

Longoria discusses her Casa Del Sol Tequila with Roe, who said Longoria opened up about getting in touch with her Mexican roots and running an entirely woman-owned company.

Rapper Shaggy introduced Roe to new foods at a restaurant.

"He ordered the whole menu," Roe said. "The table was for eight, and it was just filled with Jamaican beef patties and ox tail and whole fried fish," she said.

Counter Space includes segments of Roe in the kitchen, making foods related to the episode's subject, but she said she always wants her cooking segments to have a twist.

"Why just do chocolate in a sweet way?" Roe asked. "Let's make chocolate pasta, which is delicious and savory."

After dropping out of the Culinary Institute of America, Roe worked in restaurants and private catering. She developed a social media presence on Instagram, and said she always wanted to be on TV.

Advertisement

"I'm a Black woman hosting a TV show," Roe said. "It's really sad that there are not more of those. There need to be 100 more Black women hosting cooking shows."

Read More

TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes Movie review: Tense 'Missing' fulfills 'Searching' promise 'RRR' songwriter tried to thank late mother at Golden Globes

Latest Headlines

Richard E. Grant to host the BAFTAs on Feb. 19
TV // 18 hours ago
Richard E. Grant to host the BAFTAs on Feb. 19
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey" and "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" actor Richard E. Grant is set to host the BAFTA ceremony in London on Feb. 19.
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
TV // 1 day ago
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Icons Unearthed" creator Brian Volk-Weiss explores the "Fast and the Furious" franchise in Season 3, premiering Monday on Vice TV, and compares it favorably to Marvel.
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Call Saul,' 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Everything' win Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Scenes from the Critics' Choice Awards | License Photo
Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike
TV // 1 day ago
Bella Ramsey: 'Last of Us' characters clash because they're so much alike
NEW YORK, Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Bella Ramsey says their character Ellie in the new HBO action-thriller series, "The Last of Us," initially has a prickly relationship with their protector Joel because they are so much alike.
Syfy orders more 'Chucky,' 'Reginald the Vampire'
TV // 1 day ago
Syfy orders more 'Chucky,' 'Reginald the Vampire'
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Syfy announced Sunday it has renewed it horror comedies, "Chucky" and "Reginald the Vampire," for additional seasons.
COVID-positive Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis to miss Critics Choice Awards
TV // 1 day ago
COVID-positive Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Jamie Lee Curtis to miss Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Jamie Lee Curtis will be missing Sunday's Critics Choice Awards ceremony after testing positive for COVID-19.
TNT won't air final season of 'Snowpiercer'
TV // 2 days ago
TNT won't air final season of 'Snowpiercer'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- TNT has announced it will not air the fourth and final season of its sci-fi drama, "Snowpiercer," as planned.
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
TV // 3 days ago
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Steve Guttenberg plays Daniel Brophy, the victim of wife Nancy Brophy's crime in the Lifetime movie "How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story." He suspected Daniel fatally ignored warning signs.
Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
Kate Mulvany: Stakes couldn't get much higher in 'Hunters' Season 2
NEW YORK, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Elvis and The Great Gatsby star Kate Mulvany says her alternate-history drama, Hunters, found a way to ratchet up the tension even further in its second season.
Final 'Riverdale' season begins in March
TV // 3 days ago
Final 'Riverdale' season begins in March
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The CW announced the premiere dates for final seasons of "Riverdale" and "Nancy Drew" on Friday. "Riverdale" returns in March and "Nancy" in May with both shows concluding the same night in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Injured Jeremy Renner missing his 'happy place'
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Italian actress and renowned beauty Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Steve Guttenberg: 'Nancy Brophy' husband ignored warning signs
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Brian Volk-Weiss: 'Fast & Furious' deserves as much credit as Marvel
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Jeremy Clarkson apologizes to Harry and Meghan, but the royal couple doesn't accept
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement