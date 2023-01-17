Advertisement
Jan. 17, 2023 / 11:15 AM

'Perfect Match' series to feature 'Love is Blind,' 'The Circle' alums

By Annie Martin

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix has unveiled the cast for its new dating reality series Perfect Match.

The show will see former cast members from Love is Blind, The Circle, Too Hot to Handle and more come together for "the ultimate game of love."

In Perfect Match, singles will live in a tropical paradise as they compete to form relationships. The most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa.

"Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?" an official description reads.

Nick Lachey will host the show.

Perfect Match will consist of 12 hour-long episodes. The series will have a four-episode premiere Feb. 14, with four more episodes to drop Feb. 21 and the final four to be released Feb. 28.

Here is the Perfect Match cast:

Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings)

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere (Selling Tampa)

Bartise Bowden (Love is Blind)

Calvin Crooks (The Circle)

Chase DeMoor (Too Hot to Handle)

Chloe Veitch (Too Hot to Handle, The Circle)

Colony Reeves (Selling Tampa)

Damian Powers (Love is Blind)

Diamond Jack (Love is Blind)

Dom Gabriel (The Mole)

Francesa Farago (Too Hot to Handle)

Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle)

Ines Tazi (The Circle France)

Izzy Fairthorne (Too Hot to Handle)

Joey Sasso (The Circle)

Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts)

Lauren "LC" Chamblin (Love is Blind)

Mitchell Eason (The Circle)

Nick Uhlenhuth (The Circle)

Savannah Palacio (The Circle)

Shayne Jansen (Love is Blind)

Will Richardson (The Mole)

Zay Wilson (The Ultimatum)

