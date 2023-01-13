Trending
Jan. 13, 2023 / 3:15 PM

Quinta Brunson, Wanda Sykes, Danny DeVito in 'History of the World Pt. 2'

By Tonya Pendleton
Mel Brooks arrives for the TCM Classic Film Festival screening of "The Producers" in Los Angeles in 2018. His "History of the World Pt. II" is coming to Hulu in March. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Mel Brooks arrives for the TCM Classic Film Festival screening of "The Producers" in Los Angeles in 2018. His "History of the World Pt. II" is coming to Hulu in March. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Mel Brooks is 96 years old, but he's not ready to retire yet.

The comedian/actor/writer/producer is behind The History of the World Pt. II, a four-decades-in-the-making sequel to his 1981 movie The History of the World Pt. 1. The star-studded trailer was released Friday.

Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll and Ike Barinholtz appear in the show and are credited as writers.

Both versions poke fun at historical figures. In the current incarnation, Jesus Christ, Harriet Tubman, Noah, Sigmund Freud, Amelia Earhart, Abraham Lincoln, Alexander Graham Bell and Marco Polo are among those skewered by Brooks' patented brand of humor.

The eight-episode series running over four nights on Hulu brings star power from every corner of Hollywood.

The cast is composed of Pamela Adlon, Tim Baltz, Zazie Beetz, Jillian Bell, Quinta Brunson, Dove Cameron, D'Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Hannah Einbinder, Jay Ellis, Josh Gad, Kimiko Glenn, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Zahn McClarnon, Charles Melton, Kumail Nanjiani, Brock O'Hurn, Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Nick Robinson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, Timothy Simons, J.B.Smoove, David Wain, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts and Tyler James Williams, and Brooks himself.

The History of the World Pt. II will air on Hulu starting with two episodes on March 6. Then two more episodes will drop each day until the finale on March 9.

