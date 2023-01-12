'Grown-ish' renewed for Season 6 at Freeform

1/5

Marcus Scribner arrives for the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. He's starring on the Freefrom show "Grown-ish," which has been renewed for its sixth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Grown-ish has been renewed by Freeform for a sixth season. The spinoff of Black-ish starring Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner returns Monday for the second half of its fifth season. Advertisement

The actors play the Johnson siblings, the same roles they played in Black-ish. Created by Kenya Barris, Grown-ish is a spinoff of the show starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross that ran for eight seasons on ABC. Grown-ish focuses on Shahidi's college journey at the fictional Cal U, originally starring Trevor Jackson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Luka Sabbat.

Scribner, who plays Dre Johnson, joined the show in Season 5. Although Shahidi's character, Zoey, was the focus of the show at first, Scribner's character has moved to the forefront. Grown-ish changed out some of its cast for Season 5 as characters graduate college.

With its renewal, Grown-ish becomes the longest-running series currently showing on Freeform. And it's getting closer to 100 episodes, a rare milestone for the channel.

"It's just a very different approach for Junior, who has always been a very happy-go-lucky, sort of naive individual. I think this is definitely going to grow him up," Scribner told Ebony last year. "I feel like in this new series he really gets to stretch his legs.

"And we get to see him as a real human being instead of just the brother who hits with the jokes. We are fleshing out his identity, which I'm really excited about. We've got a very different take on his journey, but still maintaining those lovable aspects about the character. So, flipping the whole thing on its head is really exciting for me."

The renewal announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday. Renewals were also announced for Freeform shows Good Trouble Season 5, premiering March 16, Single Drunk Female Season 2, coming April 5, and Cruel Summer, coming later this year. A new reality show, Love Trip: Paris, is set for a Valentine's Day premiere.