Jan. 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM

'Lockwood & Co.' trailer: Ruby Stokes joins ghost-hunting agency

By Annie Martin

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series Lockwood & Co.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the series Thursday featuring Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati.

Lockwood & Co. is based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name. The series follows Lucy Carlyle (Stokes), Anthony Lockwood (Chapman) and George Karim (Hadji-Heshmati), a group of teens who run a ghost-hunting agency.

"In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision -- a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co," an official description reads.

Ivanno Jeremiah, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Jemma Moore, Jack Bandeira and Ben Crompton also star.

Lockwood & Co. premieres Jan. 27 on Netflix.

Stokes is known for playing Francesca Bridgerton in the first two seasons of Bridgerton. She will be replaced by Hannah Dodd in Season 3.

