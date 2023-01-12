'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' Season 5 coming in February

1/5

Lewis Hamilton is featured in the Netflix docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Formula 1: Drive to Survive will return for a fifth season in February. Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date, Feb. 24, for the new season Thursday. Advertisement

The preview teases a "step into the unknown" as Formula One racing undergoes a big overhaul.

"2022 represents a new dawn for Formula 1. The biggest overhaul that the regulations have ever had," one person says in the teaser.

Formula 1: Drive To Survive returns February 24 - and here's your first look at Season 5! pic.twitter.com/17R4SAGck6— Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2023

Formula 1: Drive to Survive is a docuseries that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Formula One World Championship. The series features never-before-seen footage and interviews from the 2022 Formula One season.

The show is executive produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin.