'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations

1/6
Left to right, Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent, and Barry Keoghan appear backstage after winning the award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. The film was nominated for five SAG Awards on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once led the field with five nods apiece when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.
TV drama Ozark followed close behind with four mentions, while actresses Jean Smart and Julia Garner are the performers with the most nominations -- three each.
Haley Lu Richardson from White Lotus and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris announced the names in an online ceremony.
The winners will be revealed in a gala that will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26.
Next year, the show will stream live globally on Netflix.
The prize presentation previously aired on TNT from 1998 to 2022.
Best Ensemble in a Movie
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Actor in a Movie
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Actress in a Movie
Cate Blanchett, Tar
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Supporting Actor in a Movie
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Supporting Actress in a Movie
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ensemble in a TV Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Stunt Ensemble in Movie
Avatar
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun
The Woman King
Stunt Ensemble on a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things