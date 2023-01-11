Breaking News
Domestic flights resume after pause due to FAA tech glitch
Jan. 11, 2023 / 11:04 AM

'Banshees,' 'Everywhere,' 'Ozark' lead SAG Award nominations

By Karen Butler
1/6
Left to right, Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent, and Barry Keoghan appear backstage after winning the award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. The film was nominated for five SAG Awards on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Left to right, Peter Czernin, Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson, Graham Broadbent, and Barry Keoghan appear backstage after winning the award for Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday. The film was nominated for five SAG Awards on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once led the field with five nods apiece when nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday.

TV drama Ozark followed close behind with four mentions, while actresses Jean Smart and Julia Garner are the performers with the most nominations -- three each.

Haley Lu Richardson from White Lotus and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris announced the names in an online ceremony.

The winners will be revealed in a gala that will stream on Netflix's YouTube channel on Feb. 26.

Next year, the show will stream live globally on Netflix.

The prize presentation previously aired on TNT from 1998 to 2022.

Best Ensemble in a Movie

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Actor in a Movie

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Actress in a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Supporting Actor in a Movie

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Supporting Actress in a Movie

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ensemble in a TV Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Stunt Ensemble in Movie

Avatar

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun

The Woman King

Stunt Ensemble on a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

