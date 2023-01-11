Prince Harry drinks tequila shots, talks about Princess Di on 'Late Show'

1/6

Prince Harry's book "Spare" is on display and on sale at a book store in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Harry stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Tuesday night to promote his new memoir, Spare. Harry drank tequila shots while speaking with Colbert in a lengthy conversation that covered a wide range of topics from the absurd to the poignant. Advertisement

Harry admitted that he watches and fact-checks The Crown, the Netflix drama about his immediate family, and emphasized the importance of documenting history accurately, pointing to his memoir as what he views as an example of this.

Harry also re-told an anecdote from the book where he discovered he had frostbite on his penis after a trip to the North Pole.

Advertisement

Colbert also asked the prince if he thinks he would still be estranged from his brother William if their mother, Princess Diana, had not died in a Paris car crash at the age of 36 in 1997.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry said. "It's impossible to say where we would be now -- where those relationships would be now -- but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Prince Harry went to the North Pole and ended up with a crisis at the "South Pole." #Colbert #Spare pic.twitter.com/ay9cwaHRBt— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 11, 2023

The married father of two children, who stepped away from his duties as a senior member of the royal family in 2020 and has since been living in the United States, said he often feels the presence of his late mother in his life.

"I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me," Harry explained to Colbert.

Advertisement

Harry also described as "hurtful and challenging" the leaks and media coverage of his book before people have gotten the chance to read it for themselves.

He seemed particularly upset that some news outlets claimed he boasted in his book about killing people in Afghanistan during his time in the military.

"If I heard anyone boasting about that, I would be angry," he said.

"But it's a lie and, hopefully, now that the book is out people will be able to see the context. It's really troubling and really disturbing that [media outlets] can get away with it because they had the context," he added. "it wasn't like it was just one line. They had the whole section. They just ripped it away and just said, 'Here it is. He's boasting on it.' ... That's dangerous. My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous."

Colbert asked Harry if he means that the media coverage puts the safety of him and his family at risk.

"That is a choice they've made," he said, nodding.

"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told, is that I somehow boasted about the number of people I killed in Afghanistan." - Prince Harry tells #Colbert, adding that his "words are not dangerous," but the spin on his "words are very dangerous." #Spare pic.twitter.com/FnjEZ0QnQl— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 10, 2023