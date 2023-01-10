Trending
Jan. 10, 2023 / 1:16 PM

'Walking Dead': AMC shares release dates for 'Fear' Season 8, new spinoffs

By Annie Martin
Lauren Cohan will reprise Maggie Greene in a new "Walking Dead" spinoff. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Lauren Cohan will reprise Maggie Greene in a new "Walking Dead" spinoff. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- AMC is sharing release dates for Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 and new spinoffs in The Walking Dead universe.

The network said in a press release that the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere May 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC and AMC+.

Season 8 will be split into two parts consisting of six episodes each. Part 2 will premiere later this year.

New spinoff series The Walking Dead: Dead City will premiere in June. The show will see Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their Walking Dead roles of Maggie Greene and Negan.

The new series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, will be released later this year.

In addition, a spinoff series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick Grimes and Michonne will begin production this year and premiere in 2024.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise -- two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year."

"This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world," he added.

