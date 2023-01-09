Vanessa Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'

1/3

Aneurin Barnard arrives for the world premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. He will join the cast of the long-running BBC show "Doctor Who" this season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard is set to join the Doctor Who cast and Jemma Redgrave returns to her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart on the BBC show. The news was announced Monday via the show's official Twitter account. "UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organization set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam," the tweet read. Advertisement Cast announcements UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organisation set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam. pic.twitter.com/OkDsuC2ZMh— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) January 9, 2023

Doctor Who has been produced by the BBC since 1963. The show follows the story of a Time Lord called the Doctor who time travels via a ship called the TARDIS. The world sees the TARDIS as a police call box. Doctor Who holds the Guinness Book record as the longest-running non-consecutive sci-fi series in the world originally airing from 1963 - 1989.

William Hartwell was the original Doctor Who. The series was rebooted in 2005, and in 2017 actress Jodie Whittaker played the 13th and the first female doctor. In 2022, she was 'regenerated' and in a surprise reveal, replaced by David Tennant, who was the 10th doctor. He is now the 14th.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said last year, "If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose."

Tennant's first episode is set to air in 2023. It has already been announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will portray the 15th doctor.