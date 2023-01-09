Advertisement
TV
Jan. 9, 2023 / 11:00 AM

Vanessa Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
Aneurin Barnard arrives for the world premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. He will join the cast of the long-running BBC show "Doctor Who" this season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Aneurin Barnard arrives for the world premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. He will join the cast of the long-running BBC show "Doctor Who" this season. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders star Aneurin Barnard is set to join the Doctor Who cast and Jemma Redgrave returns to her role as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart on the BBC show.

The news was announced Monday via the show's official Twitter account. "UNIT returns! Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, and UNIT, the long-running organization set on defending the Earth, returns in the next series of #DoctorWho. Aneurin Barnard also joins the series as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam," the tweet read.

Doctor Who has been produced by the BBC since 1963. The show follows the story of a Time Lord called the Doctor who time travels via a ship called the TARDIS. The world sees the TARDIS as a police call box. Doctor Who holds the Guinness Book record as the longest-running non-consecutive sci-fi series in the world originally airing from 1963 - 1989.

Advertisement

William Hartwell was the original Doctor Who. The series was rebooted in 2005, and in 2017 actress Jodie Whittaker played the 13th and the first female doctor. In 2022, she was 'regenerated' and in a surprise reveal, replaced by David Tennant, who was the 10th doctor. He is now the 14th.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies said last year, "If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun. And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose."

Tennant's first episode is set to air in 2023. It has already been announced that Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will portray the 15th doctor.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'

Latest Headlines

'You': Joe has a stalker in Season 4, Part 1 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'You': Joe has a stalker in Season 4, Part 1 trailer
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "You," a psychological thriller series starring Penn Badgley, will return for a fourth season on Netflix.
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
TV // 2 hours ago
'Love Island U.K.' introduces Season 9 cast
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Dating reality series "Love Island U.K." will return with 10 new contestants on ITV2 in January.
'Inside Job' canceled at Netflix, show creator 'heartbroken'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Inside Job' canceled at Netflix, show creator 'heartbroken'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix will not be moving forward with the animated series 'Inside Job' despite its initial renewal and cliffhanger ending.
'The Snow Girl' trailer brings Javier Castillo novel to life
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Snow Girl' trailer brings Javier Castillo novel to life
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "The Snow Girl," a new Spanish thriller series based on the Javier Castillo novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich dead at 54; remembered as 'America's Little Brother'
TV // 22 hours ago
'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich dead at 54; remembered as 'America's Little Brother'
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Eight is Enough" alum Adam Rich has died at the age of 54.
'Avatar' tops box office for 4th weekend
TV // 17 hours ago
'Avatar' tops box office for 4th weekend
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $45 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'
TV // 1 day ago
Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'
NEW YORK, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Garrett Hedlund says the lives of Oklahoma locals -- including his saloon owner character Mitch -- are forever altered by the arrival of Sylvester Stallone's mob boss Dwight in the Paramount+ drama, "Tulsa King."
AMC cancels '61st Street,' 'Bonfire,' 'Demascus'
TV // 1 day ago
AMC cancels '61st Street,' 'Bonfire,' 'Demascus'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- AMC recently canceled three high-profile shows.
Harry Hamlin says he is the 'fun uncle' of 'Mayfair Witches'
TV // 2 days ago
Harry Hamlin says he is the 'fun uncle' of 'Mayfair Witches'
NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Clash of the Titans," "LA Law" and "Mad Men" icon Harry Hamlin says his patriarch character in the new AMC+ supernatural drama, "Mayfair Witches," is a dangerous man.
CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal
TV // 2 days ago
CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- CBS series "Fire Country" has been renewed for a second season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich dead at 54; remembered as 'America's Little Brother'
'Eight is Enough' alum Adam Rich dead at 54; remembered as 'America's Little Brother'
Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'
Garrett Hedlund: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss brings 'danger, intrigue' to 'Tulsa'
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
Reba McEntire: 'The Hammer' based on real-life Nevada judge
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
2023 awards show schedule: How to watch
'Avatar' tops box office for 4th weekend
'Avatar' tops box office for 4th weekend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement