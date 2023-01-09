Trending
Jan. 9, 2023 / 2:48 PM

'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' premieres in April on Paramount+

By Fred Topel
1/5
From left, Tricia Fukuhara, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells and Ari Notartomaso star in "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
From left, Tricia Fukuhara, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells and Ari Notartomaso star in "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies on Monday. The musical prequel series premieres April 6.

The series is set in 1954, four years before Grease took place. That means it is one year before the seniors of Grease entered high school.

Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, Tricia Fukuhara, Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Rydell High students. Jackie Hoffman plays Miss McGee, the role Eve Arden played in Grease and Grease 2.

The trailer features a cover of "Grease (Is the Word)" and shots of dance numbers in a seamstress shop, the school track, and an auto garage. Four of the women don the classic Pink Ladies jackets by the end of the trailer.

Annabel Oaks created the series and will showrun. Justin Tranter composes the music for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

The prequel series began as an HBO Max project called Grease: Rydell High. It moved to Paramount+ in 2020. Paramount released the two Grease movies. Production began in February.

