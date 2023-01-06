Lisa Rinna announces departure from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

1/5

Lisa Rinna, seen here at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, announced this week that she is leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," where she's been one of the most controversial co-stars in the show's run. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna is a housewife no more. After eight seasons on the Bravo reality franchise The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress is making her exit. Rinna, 59, announced Thursday that she'd be leaving the franchise after her contract was up. She and Bravo said they reached the decision mutually. Advertisement

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna, told People in a statement. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna is married to actor Harry Hamlin and the couple shares two daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21. She joined the cast in its fourth season in 2014. Best known at the time for her longtime role as Billie Reed on the daytime soap opera Days of our Lives, she became the subject of online fandom -- and ire -- after throwing a glass at former co-star Kim Richards over a perceived insult to Hamlin in her first season.

She courted other controversies during her run. The latest was her focus on Kathy Hilton's meltdown on a cast trip to Aspen. The tirade Hilton unleashed was supposed to stay out of the media until Rinna shared it publicly.

"I feel if we're really going to talk about this, you're going to have to take responsibility for some of the things that you've said," she said to Hilton about the incident, which she felt was partly triggered by her being "jealous" of the Kardashians after Rinna ordered Kylie Jenner's tequila brand instead of Hilton's.

"You said some things about everybody. Not just Kyle. Like, big [expletive] things. I don't want to say that you need help, Kathy, but I think you need some help," Rinna told the heiress.

Hilton texted Rinna to try and keep her tirade quiet. The meltdown included Hilton screaming, throwing things, yelling at staffers, and deriding her co-stars while at an Aspen nightclub.

But fans seemingly took Hilton's side, booing Rinna when she showed up to the 2022 BravoCon. The 32-year industry veteran was unfazed.

"I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna told People. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock got booed for God's sake. I loved it."

After losing her mother, Lois, in 2021, Rinna said grief was behind a lot of her outbursts, including with co-star Sutton Stracke in the current season of RHOBH. Rinna says she also felt slighted by Bravo's response to her mother's death.

"I got one episode of grace. That's it," Rinna wrote in an Instagram Story post on her account. "Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."

Despite the issues that made her time on the show challenging, she told Today in 2021 that years on a daytime soap helped her once she joined the RHOBH cast.

"[Days of Our Lives] prepared me to be professional, be on time, No. 1, and to always know my lines and to always, always show up and never leave. Like, you show for work, you don't even call in sick. I mean, I would have to be on my deathbed to not show up for work. Like, that is just ingrained in you when you're working as an actor on a soap opera."

Though her tenure will be remembered for her many clashes with her RHOBH co-stars, some viewers loved Rinna for her candor.

"She's fun to watch," Bravo's Andy Cohen told the Los Angeles Times in 2019 about his initial reluctance to add an actress to the cast. "She's funny and she makes fun of herself. She understands her place in the world, and she's very secure with herself. I just think she's entertaining."

However, cast member Lisa Vanderpump may have shared the overriding sentiment of the rest of the women. On the day of Rinna's announcement, she tweeted "Ding dong."

Ding dong.— Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023

As Wizard of Oz fans know, that's a reference to the line when the witch is killed: "Ding dong, the witch is dead."

The Real Housewives is expected to air its 13th season later this year.