Jan. 6, 2023 / 2:53 PM

CBS announces 'Fire Country' Season 2 renewal

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Left to right, "Fire Country" stars Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Max Thierlot, Stephanie Arcila, Kevin Alejandro and Jules Latimer arrive on the red carpet at the Paramount Upfront on May 18, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Left to right, "Fire Country" stars Jordan Calloway, Diane Farr, Max Thierlot, Stephanie Arcila, Kevin Alejandro and Jules Latimer arrive on the red carpet at the Paramount Upfront on May 18, 2022 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- CBS found a breakout hit in October with the series Fire Country, starring Max Theriot as Bode Donovan. The series averaged 8 million viewers per episode on broadcast and over 10 million with streaming and other video-on-demand platforms factored in.

The network said Friday that the series has been renewed for a second season.

Per the synopsis, "Max Thieriot (Seal Team) stars as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son - until his troubles began. Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Fire Country stars veteran actor Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer.

Season 1, Episode 9 airs Friday at 9 p.m. EST. On Jan. 29, another new episode of Fire Country will immediately follow the AFC championship game.

