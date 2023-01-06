Trending
Jan. 6, 2023

'Freeridge' teaser introduces 'On My Block' spinoff series

By Annie Martin

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Freeridge.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Friday.

Freeridge is a spinoff of On My Block, which had a four-season run on Netflix from 2018 to 2021. The new series is created by On My Block creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft.

Freeridge follows four young friends, played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Ciara Riley Wilson and Tenzing Norgay Trainor, who unleash a curse.

The trailer shows the group explain how they bought a cursed box.

"Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives," an official description reads.

Freeridge premieres Feb. 2 on Netflix.

