Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 6, 2023 / 9:40 AM

Al Roker returns to 'Today' after health issues: 'It's great to be back'

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Today" weather anchor Al Roker reunited with show's cast following his hospitalizations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a9d845b57df61967e6027969edc6c7e2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
"Today" weather anchor Al Roker reunited with show's cast following his hospitalizations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Al Roker says it's "great to be back" on Today.

The Today weather anchor, 68, returned to the show Friday following a two-month absence due to health issues.

Advertisement

"I have missed you guys so very much. You are my second family," he told his co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

"And it's just great to be back. And wearing pants," he jokingly added.

Roker later checked in with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

"I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after it's over, because it's the first real work I've done," Roker said.

"It's been a journey," he added of his recovery. "We had a lot of bumps and rolls. Ended up having a seven-hour surgery to correct a lot of internal stuff."

Advertisement

Roker was initially hospitalized in mid-November for blood clots in his legs and lungs. He was released Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving and hospitalized again shortly after his release.

Roker returned home Dec. 8.

On Today, Roker discussed his health issues and how he also experienced internal bleeding.

"I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he said.

Roker said when he underwent surgery, his medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers. Doctors had to resection his colon, remove his gallbladder and redo his duodendum, part of the small intestine.

"I'm doing [physical therapy] almost every day, just to get some strength back, some core back. I'm a shriveled husk," Roker said, adding that he feels "great" today.

Read More

Al Roker appears on 'Today' after hospitalizations: 'I'm feeling fortunate' Prince Harry hopes 'truth' will help heal rift with family Shania Twain shares 'Giddy Up!' single, dance video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lisa Rinna announces departure from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
TV // 39 minutes ago
Lisa Rinna announces departure from 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lisa Rinna announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Her time on the show was replete with various controversies and clashes with co-stars.
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to host 'SNL' in January
TV // 2 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan to host 'SNL' in January
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Comedian/actress Aubrey Plaza and actor/director Michael B. Jordan are hosting "Saturday Night Live" in January. Sam Smith and Lil Baby will be the
Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'
TV // 16 hours ago
Nicole Kidman to co-star in Paramount+ drama 'Lioness'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of the new Paramount+ CIA drama, "Lioness."
Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns to TLC Jan. 29
TV // 19 hours ago
Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns to TLC Jan. 29
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- In Season 4 of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" six couples navigate friends, families and their own issues as they try to find love.
Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
TV // 21 hours ago
Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik unveiled her special tribute to her late "Call Me Kat" co-star Leslie Jordan.
'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series
TV // 21 hours ago
'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Poker Face," a mystery series from Rian Johnson featuring Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Joseph-Gordon Levitt, Ron Perlman and other stars, is coming to Peacock.
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
TV // 21 hours ago
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Winston Duke talks Chadwick Boseman, his Esquire magazine cover and "Wakanda Forever" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
TV // 1 day ago
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Zach Shallcross will choose from 30 bachelorettes to find one to give his final rose to. He says he hopes to find his true love on the popular ABC reality show "The Bachelor."
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell will reprise Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the ninth and final season of "The Flash."
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
Jeremy Renner shares video of hospital room 'spa moment'
Jeremy Renner shares video of hospital room 'spa moment'
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
Vince McMahon announces return as WWE chairman
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement