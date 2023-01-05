Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2023 / 12:40 PM

'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series

By Annie Martin
1/5
Natasha Lyonne stars in the new mystery series "Poker Face." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/1771bc089cbe580ee37c98568eb1e1b1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Natasha Lyonne stars in the new mystery series "Poker Face." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Poker Face.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery series Thursday featuring Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll).

Advertisement

Poker Face centers on Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Each episode follows Charlie as she investigates a new mystery.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," Lyonne and series creator Rian Johnson said in a statement.

Poker Face is created, written, directed and executive produced by Johnson, a filmmaker known for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Guest stars include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Ron Perlman, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson.

Advertisement

Poker Face will have a four-episode premiere Jan. 26, with new episodes to follow Thursdays.

Read More

'Jung_E' trailer: Kim Hyun-joo plays 'A.I. combat warrior' Prince Harry hopes 'truth' will help heal rift with family Nirvana, Supremes, Ma Rainey among Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honorees What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
TV // 29 minutes ago
Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik unveiled her special tribute to her late "Call Me Kat" co-star Leslie Jordan.
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
TV // 53 minutes ago
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Winston Duke talks Chadwick Boseman, his Esquire magazine cover and "Wakanda Forever" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Zach Shallcross will choose from 30 bachelorettes to find one to give his final rose to. He says he hopes to find his true love on the popular ABC reality show "The Bachelor."
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell will reprise Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the ninth and final season of "The Flash."
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock.
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Shape Island," a new series based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen books, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January.
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote her new book, "The Light We Carry."
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 1 day ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Hunters," an alternate history drama starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, will return for a second and final season on Prime Video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement