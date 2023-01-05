'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series

1/5

Natasha Lyonne stars in the new mystery series "Poker Face." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Poker Face. The streaming service shared a trailer for the mystery series Thursday featuring Natasha Lyonne (Orange is the New Black, Russian Doll). Advertisement

Poker Face centers on Charlie Cale (Lyonne), a woman with the extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. Each episode follows Charlie as she investigates a new mystery.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," Lyonne and series creator Rian Johnson said in a statement.

Poker Face is created, written, directed and executive produced by Johnson, a filmmaker known for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Guest stars include Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Ron Perlman, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson.

Advertisement

Poker Face will have a four-episode premiere Jan. 26, with new episodes to follow Thursdays.