Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2023 / 2:36 PM

Season 4 of '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' returns to TLC Jan. 29

By Tonya Pendleton
1/3
Gabriel and Isabel of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" face a challenging scenario once Gabriel must tell her family he is a transgender man. Photo courtesy of TLC
Gabriel and Isabel of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" face a challenging scenario once Gabriel must tell her family he is a transgender man. Photo courtesy of TLC

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- TLC announced the six couples who will be profiled in their search for love on Season 4 of their hit reality show 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

The show returns one couple, Daniele and Yohan, from 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise as New Yorker Daniele leaves her life behind to convince Yohan, who hails from the Dominican Republic, that life in the island nation is their best bet for the future.

Advertisement

In the trailer just released for Season 4, we see two of the couples with the storylines most likely to be the most dissected on social media. Gabriel and Isabela meet in Columbia and are happy together. But Gabriel is worried that Isabela's family will not accept their relationship as he's a transgender man.

Despite a age difference of 43 years, Debbie and Oussama have connected enough through their mutual love of art for Debbie to move to Morocco. But will things work in another country when she's so much older than him?

Per TLC, here's the info on the other three couples on season 4.

Advertisement

"Jen (Oklahoma) & Rishi (India): After meeting in a hotel lobby on a trip to India, Jen took a hard pass on Rishi. Fast forward a month, and she said yes to his marriage proposal. Rishi is facing a lot of pressure from his family as they want to set up an arranged marriage and to make matters more complicated, they have no idea about his relationship with Jen.

"Kris (Alabama) and Jeymi (Colombia): Kris has faced many challenges in her life but has now built a strong foundation for her family in the US. She risks everything to move to Colombia to marry Jeymi, who she has never met in person. The clock is ticking with their wedding planned for just days after Kris arrives in Colombia.

"Nicole (California) and Mahmoud (Egypt): Nicole met Mahmoud in a fabric store on her last day of a spiritual tour through Egypt. On that very first day, he proposed. Nicole traveled back to Egypt three weeks later to get married, without informing her family and friends until after the fact. Now, she's ready to go all-in on her move to Egypt, but Nicole worries that some cultural differences may be too big to overcome."

Advertisement

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres on TLC on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. It will also stream on TLC.com and via the Discovery+ app.

Read More

'90 Day Fiance' couples Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais are expecting '90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC '90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua

Latest Headlines

Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
TV // 2 hours ago
Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan's rainbow shoes in 'Call Me Kat' tribute episode
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Mayim Bialik unveiled her special tribute to her late "Call Me Kat" co-star Leslie Jordan.
'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series
TV // 2 hours ago
'Poker Face' trailer: Natasha Lyonne plays 'human lie detector' in star-studded series
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Poker Face," a mystery series from Rian Johnson featuring Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Joseph-Gordon Levitt, Ron Perlman and other stars, is coming to Peacock.
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
TV // 2 hours ago
Winston Duke talks grieving Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda Forever' on 'Fallon'
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Winston Duke talks Chadwick Boseman, his Esquire magazine cover and "Wakanda Forever" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Bachelor' introduces its 30 contestants for Season 27
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Zach Shallcross will choose from 30 bachelorettes to find one to give his final rose to. He says he hopes to find his true love on the popular ABC reality show "The Bachelor."
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Flash': Stephen Amell to reprise Oliver Queen in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Stephen Amell will reprise Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow, in the ninth and final season of "The Flash."
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
TV // 1 day ago
'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock.
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 1 day ago
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Shape Island," a new series based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen books, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January.
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
TV // 1 day ago
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote her new book, "The Light We Carry."
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 1 day ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
'Romeo and Juliet' stars sue Paramount for child abuse over 1968 nude scene
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
Hisense rolls out new ULED X TV at CES 2023
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement