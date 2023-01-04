Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 4, 2023 / 12:24 PM

'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series

By Annie Martin
1/3
"The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
"The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Traitors.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality competition series Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Traitors brings together Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Survivor star Cirie Fields, Big Brother album Cody Calafiore, Below Deck star Kate Chastain and other reality stars.

Alan Cumming hosts the competition, which sees 20 contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. Three of the participants are secretly "traitors" and will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, known as the "faithful."

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess as executive producers.

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lighting in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit,'" NBCUniversal EVP of entertainment unscripted content Corie Henson previously said.

Advertisement

"In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland," Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert said.

The Traitors premieres Jan. 12 on Peacock.

Read More

Kenya Moore hopes Marc Daly divorce will be finalized 'soon' Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name Ana de Armas on filming stunts for 'John Wick' spinoff: 'I'm in pain' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 52 minutes ago
'Shape Island' stop motion series coming to Apple TV+
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Shape Island," a new series based on the Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen books, will premiere on Apple TV+ in January.
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
TV // 3 hours ago
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote her new book, "The Light We Carry."
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
TV // 4 hours ago
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 21 hours ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Hunters," an alternate history drama starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, will return for a second and final season on Prime Video.
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
TV // 1 day ago
'Outer Banks': Netflix shares Season 3 photos, premiere date
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a third season in February.
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Sky Rojo," a Spanish drama starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
TV // 1 day ago
Jamie Lee Curtis, Quentin Tarantino set to present Golden Globes
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino were among the first Golden Globes presenters announced Tuesday.
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
TV // 1 day ago
'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Koala Man," an animated comedy series featuring Michael Cusack and Hugh Jackman, is coming to Hulu in January.
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
TV // 1 day ago
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says it took six years to have her son
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- E! News and "The Real" host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton said on Tuesday's edition of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" that it took six years to become a mother.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement