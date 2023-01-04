'The Traitors' trailer: Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville compete in new reality series

1/3

"The Traitors," a new series featuring Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Kate Chastain and other reality stars, is coming to Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series The Traitors. The streaming service shared a trailer for the reality competition series Wednesday. Advertisement

The Traitors brings together Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville, Survivor star Cirie Fields, Big Brother album Cody Calafiore, Below Deck star Kate Chastain and other reality stars.

Alan Cumming hosts the competition, which sees 20 contestants come together to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. Three of the participants are secretly "traitors" and will devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants, known as the "faithful."

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert, with Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Toni Ireland, Sam Rees-Jones, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess as executive producers.

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lighting in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors. We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit, all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit,'" NBCUniversal EVP of entertainment unscripted content Corie Henson previously said.

"In a game of secrecy, suspicion and plot twists in a Scottish castle, who better to take the helm and guide our game players through the drama and challenging missions than Alan who originally comes from Scotland," Studio Lambert CEO Stephen Lambert said.

The Traitors premieres Jan. 12 on Peacock.