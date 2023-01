1/6

Jamie Lee Curtis is set to be a Golden Globes presenter on Jan. 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jamie Lee Curtis and Quentin Tarantino were among the first Golden Globes presenters announced Tuesday. Other stars confirmed to hand out prizes are Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts and Tracy Morgan. Advertisement

The gala honoring excellence in film and television will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. It is set to air Jan. 10 on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award and Ryan Murphy will be presented with the Carol Burnett Award.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association presents the awards each year.

NBC didn't broadcast the event last year due to criticism of the organization for the lack of diversity in its ranks and transparency in its business practices.

The HFPA has since addressed these concerns and signed a one-year contract with NBC in September.