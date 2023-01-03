'Sky Rojo' stars face their past in Season 3 trailer

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sky Rojo Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado.

Sky Rojo is a Spanish drama centering on Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado), three prostitutes who escape with 4 million euros from their pimp, Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), and his henchman Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre).

Season 3 opens with Coral (Sánchez), Wendy (Espósito) and Gina (Prado) attempting to start over in a remote fishing village when their past comes back to haunt them.

"When, one peaceful day of sea fishing, far way from all the pain they suffered, they see the two hitmen appear again on the horizon, on the high seas, they understand at a glance that their victory is only a partial triumph. You can resurrect. You can change your life, but you cannot forget where you came from. Because the day you do, the past appears again at your door," an official description reads.

Sky Rojo is created by Money Heist creator Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Season 3 premieres Jan. 13 on Netflix.