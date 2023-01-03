'Koala Man' trailer introduces new series from 'Rick & Morty' creator

1/5

Hugh Jackman stars in the new animated comedy "Koala Man." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hulu is giving a glimpse of the new series Koala Man. The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated comedy Tuesday. Advertisement

Koala Man is created by Michael Cusack and executive produced by Cusack and Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland.

The series follows Koala Man (Cusack), an "average dad" and "below average superhero" who takes on crime and a new "psycho evil" in the fictional Australian suburb of Dapto.

Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook, Jermaine Clement, Hugo Weaving and Alexandra Daddario also have voice roles.

Jackman previously had voice roles in the animated series Big Mouth, Human Resources and The Simpsons.

Koala Man premieres Jan. 9 on Hulu.