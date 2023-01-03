Trending
'Hunters': Jennifer Jason Leigh joins team in final season trailer

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Jason Leigh will star in "Hunters" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2bec406bb2494492e818e39a51fefee3/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Jennifer Jason Leigh will star in "Hunters" Season 2. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of Hunters Season 2.

Prime Video shared a trailer for the show's second and final season Tuesday.

Hunters is an alternate history drama following a group of Nazi hunters living in 1970s New York. The series follows the team as they attempt to stop escaped Nazi officers from creating a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Lena Olin, Udo Kier and Jerrika Hinton star.

The trailer shows the Hunters recruit a new team member, Chava (Jennifer Jason Leigh), to help find Hitler (Kier) and end him once and for all.

"For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life," series creator David Weil told Entertainment Weekly in November. "So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

Hunters is created by Weil and executive produced by Jordan Peele.

Season 2 premieres Jan. 13 on Prime Video.

