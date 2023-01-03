Advertisement
TV
Jan. 3, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues

By Annie Martin
1/5
Al Roker will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a9d845b57df61967e6027969edc6c7e2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Al Roker will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Al Roker will return to Today this week in the wake of his health issues.

Today said Tuesday that Roker, 68, will return to the show Friday following his hospitalizations.

Advertisement

Roker has been absent from Today since mid-November. The weather anchor was initially hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs and released Nov. 24 on Thanksgiving. He was hospitalized again shortly after his release.

Roker returned home again Dec. 8.

The Today cast surprised Roker at home in mid-December.

"I just want to thank you all," he said at the time. "It's been a long, hard slog, and I've missed you all so very much."

Roker said in an Instagram post Dec. 26 that he was feeling grateful during the holidays.

"So grateful to have experienced another Christmas and to be with my family. We make assumptions and plans and they can be upended in an instant. You think you are grateful and show gratitude. And then, you realize, suddenly, that the depth of those words are so much deeper. I can never thank all of you who prayed for us enough," he wrote.

Roker previously appeared on Today via video, saying he was focused on his recovery.

Advertisement

"I'm doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I've got to just get my strength back," he said. "I've got a number of issues, but I feel good. I feel strong. And every day I feel a little bit better."

Read More

Robin Roberts says she plans to wed Amber Laign this year Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah welcome first child Netflix cancels '1899' after one season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
TV // 1 hour ago
Netflix cancels '1899' after one season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have announced their mystery series "1899" will not get a second season on Netflix as they'd hoped.
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Brianne Howey: 'Georgia' always 'a couple steps ahead' in Season 2
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Ginny & Georgia" stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass discuss the second season of their Netflix drama.
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV // 1 day ago
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- NBC's "Night Court" revival recaptures the same classic format with all new jokes from the new courtroom, and a Dan Fielding with a very different attitude.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
TV // 1 day ago
'Yellowstone' Season 5 won't resume until summer
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Paramount announced Sunday that the second half of "Yellowstone" Season 5 will not premiere until this summer.
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
TV // 1 day ago
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- ABC News has announced plans to air two specials called "Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20" and "The View Honors Barbara Walters" on Sunday.
Cesar Milan: Dog training should be 'human training'
TV // 2 days ago
Cesar Milan: Dog training should be 'human training'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 1 (UPI) -- "Dog whisperer" Cesar Milan discusses National Train Your Dog Month which he feels should emphasize training the human owners of canines first.
Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope'
TV // 2 days ago
Perspective-skewing, non-linear heist tale pulled Giancarlo Esposito into 'Kaleidoscope'
NEW YORK, Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Esposito says he loved the idea of starring in "Kaleidoscope" because the Netflix heist thriller has such a unique narrative structure.
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January
TV // 3 days ago
What to watch: 10 shows premiering in January
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15, "Godfather of Harlem" Season 3, "The Mayfair Witches" and "BMF" are some of the series premiering in January 2023.
Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
TV // 3 days ago
Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be featured on "The Simpsons."
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones
TV // 3 days ago
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," an animated sequel-spinoff to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," will return for a second season on Disney+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
'Hawkeye' star Jeremy Renner critically injured in snow-plowing mishap
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
ABC planning two Barbara Walters specials for Sunday
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement