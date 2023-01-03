Advertisement
Jan. 3, 2023 / 7:43 AM

Netflix cancels '1899' after one season

By Karen Butler
1/3
Emily Beecham's mystery series "1899" has been canceled after one season at Netflix.
Emily Beecham's mystery series "1899" has been canceled after one season at Netflix. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have announced their mystery series 1899 will not get a second season on Netflix as they'd hoped.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," wrote on Instagram Monday.

"We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned."

The critically acclaimed show about strange happenings on a migrant steamship starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

It was filmed at Babelsberg Studios in Germany.

