Netflix cancels '1899' after one season

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese have announced their mystery series 1899 will not get a second season on Netflix as they'd hoped.

"With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed," wrote on Instagram Monday.

"We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned."

The critically acclaimed show about strange happenings on a migrant steamship starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Miguel Bernardeau.

It was filmed at Babelsberg Studios in Germany.