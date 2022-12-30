'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones

What are the "rogue clones on the run from the Empire" up to? Find out in season 2 of Star Wars: #TheBadBatch, streaming January 4 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XBMr0dsR7d— Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 30, 2022

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Thursday.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated sequel-spinoff to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series follows the Bad Batch, a squad of elite clone troopers, in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The teaser features Phee Genoa, voiced by Wanda Sykes, and showcases the Bad Batch, a "top team" of rogue clones.

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places," an official description reads.

Dee Bradley Baker voices the members of the Bad Batch, with Michelle Ang as Omega, Rhea Perlman as Cid and Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart.

Disney+ released a trailer and poster for Season 2 earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres Jan. 4, 2023, on Disney+.