Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 30, 2022 / 12:09 PM

'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' teaser features 'top team' of rogue clones

By Annie Martin

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the new season Thursday.

Advertisement

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated sequel-spinoff to Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The series follows the Bad Batch, a squad of elite clone troopers, in the aftermath of the Clone Wars.

The teaser features Phee Genoa, voiced by Wanda Sykes, and showcases the Bad Batch, a "top team" of rogue clones.

"When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places," an official description reads.

Dee Bradley Baker voices the members of the Bad Batch, with Michelle Ang as Omega, Rhea Perlman as Cid and Noshir Dalal as Vice Admiral Rampart.

Disney+ released a trailer and poster for Season 2 earlier this month.

Advertisement

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres Jan. 4, 2023, on Disney+.

Read More

'Loki' Season 2, 'Ahsoka' clips appear in Disney+ 2023 trailer 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' team take on new missions in Season 2 trailer Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
TV // 4 minutes ago
Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" alums Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be featured on "The Simpsons."
George R.R. Martin says some 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs have been shelved
TV // 39 minutes ago
George R.R. Martin says some 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs have been shelved
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin said changes at HBO Max have impacted future "Game of Thrones" projects.
New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV
TV // 22 hours ago
New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The annual New Year's Eve televised specials aim to please every demographic as 2023 is ushered in on multiple networks.
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
TV // 1 day ago
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen in Netflix's hit series "Emily in Paris," has played a number of iconic television and movie roles in recent years. Here are five Ashley Park performances outside "Emily in Paris."
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list
TV // 1 day ago
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' tops Netflix's Top 10 list
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" was the No. 1 film around the world, with 35 million household views from over 93 countries.
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
TV // 2 days ago
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Jenna Ortega has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's record-breaking series "Wednesday." Here are five other great performances from the 20-year-old star.
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
TV // 2 days ago
Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called "Predictably Irrational" starring "Rent" and "The Flash" actor Jesse L. Martin.
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
TV // 3 days ago
Mallori Johnson: 'Kindred' captures heaviness of Octavia E. Butler's time-travel tale
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actress Mallori Johnson said she always was keenly aware of the gravity anchoring her TV adaptation of Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel, "Kindred."
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
TV // 3 days ago
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus tweeted Tuesday that Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform on her live New Year's Eve party on NBC.
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
TV // 3 days ago
'Days of our Lives' bids farewell to late soap icon John Aniston
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The final episode of "Days of our Lives" to feature the late actor John Aniston premiered on Peacock Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
Peta Murgatroyd mourns her father's death: 'Forever Daddy's Girl'
Peta Murgatroyd mourns her father's death: 'Forever Daddy's Girl'
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement