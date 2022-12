Bob the Drag Queen, Monet X Change to appear on 'Simpsons'

1/2

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will appear in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. The drag performers and RuPaul's Drag Race alums will be featured in the Jan. 1 episode of the Fox animated series. Advertisement

The Simpsons writer Carolyn Omine shared the news Thursday on Twitter alongside a look at Bob and Monét on the show.

"What are you doing New Year's Day? I'll be live-tweeting and watching @thatonequeen and @monetxchange on an all-new episode of @TheSimpsons," Omine wrote.

What are you doing New Year's Day? I'll be live-tweeting and watching @thatonequeen and @monetxchange on an all-new episode of @TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/Hv4UFme3ju— Carolyn Omine (@CarolynOmine) December 29, 2022

Bob reacted on Twitter, writing, "This is a huge moment for me. So glad that I could do this with my best friend."

Monét also confirmed the news, tweeting, "On New Year's Day @thatonequeen and I become @TheSimpsons."

Bob came to fame after winning RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 and has since starred on the HBO series We're Here. Monét won RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4, and was also the runner-up in All Stars Season 7.

In addition, Bob and Monét host the podcast Sibling Rivalry.