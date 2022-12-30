George R.R. Martin says some 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs have been shelved

1/2

George R.R. Martin said changes at HBO Max have impacted future "Game of Thrones" projects. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- George R.R. Martin says some of the planned Game of Thrones spinoffs have been shelved. In an update on his blog, Martin said changes at HBO Max have impacted future Game of Thrones projects. Advertisement

Game of Thrones, which had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019, was based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series. Martin's book Fire & Blood is the inspiration for the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, which premiered on HBO in August.

HBO was reportedly developing several other shows set in the Game of Thrones universe, including a series about Princess Nymeria. Martin confirmed in June that HBO was developing a spinoff series about Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington in Game of Thrones.

In his new post, Martin said he is working on The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, and House of the Dragon Season 2.

"I did take a few days off for the holidays, I confess," the author wrote. "But now I am back in the salt mine, working ... Yes, Winds of Winter, yes, yes. And House of the Dragon, season two. And several of the other successor shows that we're developing with HBO."

"(Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development. None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping... maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly)," he added.

HBO Max has canceled or scrapped several projects, including Raised by Wolves, Westworld, the Degrassi revival and Minx, since the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger in April.