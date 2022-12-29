New Year's Eve: How to watch the ball drop on TV

1/7

Miley Cyrus attends LACMA's Art+Film10th Annual gala in Los Angeles in 2021. She is hosting a New Year's Eve special with Dolly Parton live from Miami. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The 2023 televised New Year's Eve specials are hoping to attract all demographics to the lavishly produced shows. This year, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, and NYE perennial Ryan Seacrest with Liza Koshy will host shows from Times Square all the way to Puerto Rico and Mexico. Performers appearing or performing on the year-end celeb fests include New Edition, celebrating their 40th-anniversary with Seacrest, Ciara, Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd, Gloria Estefan, Patti LaBelle, Ava Max, Usher, Kelsea Ballerini, Zac Brown Band, Brooks & Dunn, Elle Goulding, Daddy Yankee and Nick Cannon. Advertisement Advertisement

As New Year's Eve shows are mostly aired on major broadcast networks, it can make it tricky to find how to stream them. If you don't have cable, major networks can be accessed via streaming providers like Sling, Direct TV Stream, Fubo, YouTubeTV and Hulu+Live or each network's streaming channels.

Here are the shows kicking off 2023:

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'-- ABC

The legendary Dick Clark brought the new year in for decades, becoming a beloved host for a generation. After his passing in 2012, Seacrest picked up the baton and has been running with it for the past eighteen years.

Seacrest and YouTube star turned mainstream star Liza Koshy will do the honors for this year's show, with appearances and performances by DJ D Nice, Wiz Khalifa, Billy Porter, Dove Cameron, Halle Bailey, Ciara -- who also acts as co-host, Shaggy, Jessie James Decker, TXT, Ben Platt, Duran Duran and New Edition, celebrating their 40th anniversary. Actress Roselyn Sanchez co-hosts from Puerto Rico with rapper Farruko performing. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. EST.

'CNN New Year's Eve Live' -- CNN, CNN.com

Advertisement

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper return for the 2023 incarnation of their bromance, co-hosting CNN New Year's Eve Live again. The dynamic duo will welcome Usher live from his Las Vegas residency, Kevin Hart, Patti LaBelle, Nick Cannon, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart and Ava Max to the broadcast.

Don Lemon will take over at 12:30 a.m. from New Orleans to host the live broadcast from the Central time zone. One thing viewers are likely to see less of this year -- a tipsy Cohen. Last year, he shaded Ryan Seacrest's broadcast by referring to its performers as "losers," despite the ABC show handily winning the ratings race.

Newly installed CNN president Chris Licht announced in an internal meeting in November that anchors drinking on air undermined their "respectability," per reports. Although Seacrest has had a long run, Cooper actually precedes him as an NYE host, starting his annual countdown show in 2002. CNN's New Year's Eve Live starts at 8 p.m. EST.

'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' -- NBC, Peacock

Miley Cyrus joins country icon (and her godmother), Dolly Parton, for her annual NYE party from Miami. Performers include Lolly, Sia, Rae Sremmurd, Liily, FLETCHER and Cyrus herself. The show also includes appearances by comedy trio Please Don't Destroy from Saturday Night Live, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman. It gets started at 10:30 p.m. EST.

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' -- CBS, Paramount+

Advertisement

Country stars will count down to the New Year, include Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Brooks and Dunn who will perform on the show live from Nashville, hosted by singers Jimmie Allen and Elle King along with Entertainment Tonight host Rachel Smith. Other performers include Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Flo-Rida, Elle King, Sheryl Crow and Luke Bryan. The broadcast starts at 8 p.m. EST.

'Feliz 2023' -- Univision

This show, geared to the Latino population, has as many (if not more) hosts than performers. Hosts include Galilea Montijo, Raúl de Molina, Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina y Borja Voces and Lili Estefan. But perhaps that's because it's being broadcast from four locations -- Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, Mexico and New York City.

Actors Gabriel Soto and Sebastian Rulli are also on board with Angela Aguilar, Gloria Estefan, Ozuna and Manuel Turizo. Performances are scheduled from Daddy Yankee, Banda Los Recoditos, Camilo, Chiquis, Grupo Firme, Mau y Ricky, Osmani Garcia, Eva Luna, Fuerza Regida, Natti Natasha, Sech, Wisin y Yandel and Jay Wheeler. The show starts at 10 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

'A Toast to 2022' -- NBC, Peacock

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush will preside over their own NYE preview when they tackle A Toast to 2022, a two-hour hour prime-time special. The ebullient hosts of Today with Hoda and Jenna will be joined by Miley Cyrus, George Lopez, Dolly Parton, and Kenan Thompson to talk with NBC media personalities and celebrities who made a mark in 2022.

They include Mayan Lopez, Loni Love, Samantha Bee, Sheinelle Jones, Howie Mandel, Tariq the Corn Kid, Carson Kressley, Lester Holt, Amber Ruffin, Lisa Vanderpump, Coco Jones, Mario Lopez, Johnny Weir and Christie Brinkley. The show starts at 8 p.m. EST.