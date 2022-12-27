Advertisement
Dec. 27, 2022 / 7:28 AM

'The Crown,' 'EastEnders' actor Stephen Greif dead at 78

By Karen Butler

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Crown, The Alienist and EastEnders actor Stephen Greif has died at the age of 78.

"With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif," his representatives, Michelle Braidman Associates, tweeted on Monday.

"His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

His credits also include The Woman in Gold, The Upside of Anger, Casanova, Spartan, The Last Days of Pompeii, Blake's 7, Citizen Smith, Tales of the Unexpected, Doctors, Coronation Street and The Bill.

TV // 1 day ago
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Comedy special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" will be live-streamed March 4 on Netflix.
TV // 3 days ago
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and premiere date for "Outlander" Season 7 starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
TV // 3 days ago
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Yellowjackets," a thriller series starring Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will return for a second season on Showtime.
TV // 3 days ago
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series featuring Joey Batey, is coming to Netflix.
TV // 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Season 1 of "The Head" ended with such a high body count that John Lynch and Katharine O'Donnelly, the stars who played the two remaining main characters, couldn't imagine it getting a follow-up.
TV // 4 days ago
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," is coming to Netflix in January.
TV // 4 days ago
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former "The Goldbergs" actor Jeff Garlin will appear in the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever."
TV // 5 days ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series starring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain, is coming to Netflix.
TV // 5 days ago
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins shared behind-the-scenes footage following the Season 3 release on Netflix.
TV // 5 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Betty Gabriel says she joined Season 3 of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" because it gave her the chance to play a powerful woman who is under enormous pressure to make the right decisions in high-stakes situations.
