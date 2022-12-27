Trending
Sia, Latto, Rae Sremmurd to perform on Miley Cyrus' New Year's special

By Karen Butler
Latto is confirmed as a performer for Miley Cyrus' New Year's special on NBC Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5b4a43eaf92dbd47dad552af5467592a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Miley Cyrus tweeted Tuesday that Fletcher, Sia, Latto and Rae Sremmurd are set to perform on her live New Year's Eve party on NBC.

Country music legend Dolly Parton is co-hosting the special, which will include appearances by Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don't Destroy from Saturday Night Live.

The show is slated to air live on Saturday from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. EST.

It will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

