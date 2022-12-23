Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 23, 2022 / 12:57 PM

'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van

By Annie Martin
1/4
Lauren Ambrose will play an adult Van in "Yellowjackets" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7e6ef46d87dc8b9ac9210d434b6082c4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lauren Ambrose will play an adult Van in "Yellowjackets" Season 2. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Showtime is teasing Yellowjackets Season 2.

The network shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lauren Ambrose.

Advertisement

The photos introduce Ambrose as an adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson played the teenage version of the character in Season 1.

"And you thought Van was six feet under," the post reads.

Yellowjackets is a thriller series following a group of high school girls soccer players whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness. The show follows the team as they fight to survive and also explores their lives 25 years later.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis also star.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The series premiered in November 2021 and was renewed through Season 3 this month.

Season 2 will premiere March 26, 2023.

Ambrose is known for playing Claire Fisher on Six Feet Under and Dorothy Turner on Servant.

Advertisement

Read More

Showtime renews 'Yellowjackets' for Season 3 months ahead of Season 2 'Servant': Leanne embraces her dark side in Season 4 trailer 'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Starz shared a teaser and premiere date for "Outlander" Season 7 starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan.
'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double
TV // 2 hours ago
'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series featuring Joey Batey, is coming to Netflix.
After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
TV // 1 day ago
After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Season 1 of "The Head" ended with such a high body count that John Lynch and Katharine O'Donnelly, the stars who played the two remaining main characters, couldn't imagine it getting a follow-up.
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
TV // 1 day ago
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," is coming to Netflix in January.
'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former "The Goldbergs" actor Jeff Garlin will appear in the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever."
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
TV // 2 days ago
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series starring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain, is coming to Netflix.
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
TV // 2 days ago
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins shared behind-the-scenes footage following the Season 3 release on Netflix.
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
TV // 2 days ago
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Betty Gabriel says she joined Season 3 of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" because it gave her the chance to play a powerful woman who is under enormous pressure to make the right decisions in high-stakes situations.
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
TV // 2 days ago
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae is set to receive the 7th annual See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 2 days ago
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback video of daughter Carys: 'Wednesday Addams'
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback video of daughter Carys: 'Wednesday Addams'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement