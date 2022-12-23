'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van

1/4

Lauren Ambrose will play an adult Van in "Yellowjackets" Season 2.

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Showtime is teasing Yellowjackets Season 2. The network shared first-look photos for the season Thursday featuring Lauren Ambrose. Advertisement

The photos introduce Ambrose as an adult Vanessa "Van" Palmer. Liv Hewson played the teenage version of the character in Season 1.

"And you thought Van was six feet under," the post reads.

Yellowjackets is a thriller series following a group of high school girls soccer players whose plane crashes in the remote wilderness. The show follows the team as they fight to survive and also explores their lives 25 years later.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis also star.

Yellowjackets is created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The series premiered in November 2021 and was renewed through Season 3 this month.

Season 2 will premiere March 26, 2023.

Ambrose is known for playing Claire Fisher on Six Feet Under and Dorothy Turner on Servant.