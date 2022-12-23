Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 23, 2022 / 1:34 PM

'Outlander': Starz shares Season 7 teaser, summer 2023 premiere date

By Annie Martin
1/5
Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Randall on the Starz series "Outlander." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/588bcba385fce2e45573fae0d77176e7/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Caitríona Balfe plays Claire Randall on the Starz series "Outlander." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Outlander will return for a seventh season in 2023.

Starz shared a teaser and summer 2023 premiere date for the season Friday.

Advertisement

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The show follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who is transported back in time from 1945 to 1743, where she meets and falls in love with the Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Season 7 is based on Gabaldon's book An Echo in the Bone.

The teaser opens with Jamie (Heughan) describing his dream to Claire (Balfe).

"There was light all around you. But it wasn't candlelight nor firelight," he says. "I thought that must be what electric light is like."

The preview gives a glimpse of the Fraser's Ridge fire, the Declaration of Independence being posted, Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) giving birth, and Claire on the gallows.

Richard Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O'Ryan and Paul Gorman also star, with Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips to join the cast in Season 7. Graham McTavish, Lotte Verbeek and Nell Hudson will return in the new season.

Advertisement

Heughan had confirmed a 2023 release date for Season 7 in a post Tuesday on Instagram.

Read More

'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback video of daughter Carys: 'Wednesday Addams' 'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
TV // 59 minutes ago
'Yellowjackets' photos introduce Lauren Ambrose as adult Van
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Yellowjackets," a thriller series starring Liv Hewson, Sophie Nélisse and Jasmin Savoy Brown, will return for a second season on Showtime.
'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double
TV // 1 hour ago
'Witcher: Blood Origin' clip shows Jaskier confront his double
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series featuring Joey Batey, is coming to Netflix.
After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
TV // 1 day ago
After 2 1/2-year hiatus, HBO Max's 'The Head' dishes new mysteries
NEW YORK, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Season 1 of "The Head" ended with such a high body count that John Lynch and Katharine O'Donnelly, the stars who played the two remaining main characters, couldn't imagine it getting a follow-up.
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
TV // 1 day ago
'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "That '90s Show," a sequel and reboot of "That '70s Show," is coming to Netflix in January.
'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'Never Have I Ever': Jeff Garlin joins Season 4 of Netflix series
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Former "The Goldbergs" actor Jeff Garlin will appear in the fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever."
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
TV // 2 days ago
'Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser: Michelle Yeoh shows off fighting skills
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a "Witcher" prequel series starring Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh and Laurence O'Fuarain, is coming to Netflix.
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
TV // 2 days ago
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins shared behind-the-scenes footage following the Season 3 release on Netflix.
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
TV // 2 days ago
Betty Gabriel relishes 'wonderful tension, complications' of 'Jack Ryan'
NEW YORK, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Betty Gabriel says she joined Season 3 of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" because it gave her the chance to play a powerful woman who is under enormous pressure to make the right decisions in high-stakes situations.
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
TV // 2 days ago
Janelle Monae to receive See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Janelle Monae is set to receive the 7th annual See Her honor at the Critics Choice Awards ceremony on Jan. 15.
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
TV // 2 days ago
Tamara Braun exits 'Days of Our Lives'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actress Tamara Braun has announced she exited the daytime soap opera, "Days of Our Lives."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Rumer Willis pregnant with first child; shares baby bump photos
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
Allison Holker posts tribute to tWitch after his death: 'My one and only'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Glass Onion,' 'Strange World'
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback video of daughter Carys: 'Wednesday Addams'
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares throwback video of daughter Carys: 'Wednesday Addams'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement