'That '90s Show' trailer brings together '70s' stars, new cast

Ashton Kutcher (L) and Mila Kunis will reprise Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in "That '90s Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series That '90s Show. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sitcom Thursday featuring Callie Haverda. Advertisement

That '90s Show is a sequel and reboot of That '70s Show, which had an eight-season run on Fox from 1998 to 2006.

That '70s Show stars Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark return.

The new series centers on Leia Forman (Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Prepon). The show follows Leia as she spends the summer with her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty (Rupp) in Point Place, Wisc., in 1995.

"It's 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn't her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she's looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide)," an official description reads.

Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos also star.

FIRST LOOK: Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong return to Wisconsin to guest star on That '90s Show! pic.twitter.com/cmpWDZxt4M— Netflix (@netflix) December 22, 2022

That '90s Show premieres Jan. 19, 2023.