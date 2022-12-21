Trending
Lily Collins celebrates 'Emily in Paris' S3 release with behind-the-scenes footage

By Annie Martin
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fe3700574e0d387d4ce9a02740ccf43a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lily Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series "Emily in Paris." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Lily Collins is celebrating the release of Emily in Paris Season 3.

The 33-year-old actress marked the occasion Wednesday by sharing behind-the-scenes footage on Instagram.

The video shows Collins, her co-star Ashley Park and other cast and crew filming scenes in Paris and beyond.

"In case you were wondering how much fun we had on set. Cherishing these memories a little extra today. My heart is so full and beyond grateful for the @emilyinparis cast, crew, and fans for making this all possible. Season 3 is OFFICIALLY OUT on @netflix!," Collins captioned the post.

Park responded in the comments.

"Oh. My. Gosh. My heart. But also those rides," she wrote.

On Tuesday, Collins shared a video featuring Park that gave a glimpse in one of their days off together. The pair showed off their outfits and discussed their daily routines.

Emily in Paris is a romantic comedy series created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Younger). The show follows Emily Cooper (Collins), a 20-something American who moves to Paris to work for a French marketing firm.

Season 3 will see Emily face tough choices in her personal and professional life. Netflix released a trailer for the season in November.

Lucien Laviscount, Lucas Bravo, Kate Walsh, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and Camille Razat also star.

Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.

