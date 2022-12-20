Trending
Dec. 20, 2022

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37

By Karen Butler

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Super Sized Salon star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.

"On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," Lopez's Instagram account said Monday.

"We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss," the message added. "Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers. We'd like to thank the staff & crew of @matadorcontent & @wetv for all their continuous support in this difficult time."

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed yet, but TMZ said Lopez had been hospitalized during the weekend due to heart issues.

The show followed Lopez, who at one point weighed 846 pounds, as she re-learned to walk after a 400-pound weight loss and created a beauty salon that welcomed people with all body types.

