Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital after three years.

The 44-year-old actor confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera Monday.

Coloma joined General Hospital as Nikolas Cassadine in 2019. In a video on Instagram, Coloma said he's sad to be leaving and thanked fans for their support.

"It's hard to even say it," the actor said. "I get so sad when I think about it. Look, I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride. There is such a family feel at General Hospital, which I feel so blessed to be a part of."

"And I've said this a million times -- the fans are the best fans in the entire world," he added. "And I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. So, thank you for including me, thanks for the love, happy holidays."

News of Coloma's exit broke Monday evening.

"Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January," a General Hospital rep told Soap Opera Digest.

General Hospital celebrated its 15,000th episode in June.