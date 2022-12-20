Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 20, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Marcus Coloma confirms 'General Hospital' exit: 'What an incredible ride'

By Annie Martin

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital after three years.

The 44-year-old actor confirmed his impending exit from the ABC soap opera Monday.

Advertisement

Coloma joined General Hospital as Nikolas Cassadine in 2019. In a video on Instagram, Coloma said he's sad to be leaving and thanked fans for their support.

"It's hard to even say it," the actor said. "I get so sad when I think about it. Look, I don't know what I can or can't say other than what an incredible ride. There is such a family feel at General Hospital, which I feel so blessed to be a part of."

"And I've said this a million times -- the fans are the best fans in the entire world," he added. "And I think a lot of that is just because you guys have been watching for such a long time. So, thank you for including me, thanks for the love, happy holidays."

News of Coloma's exit broke Monday evening.

Advertisement

"Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January," a General Hospital rep told Soap Opera Digest.

General Hospital celebrated its 15,000th episode in June.

Read More

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV Alyssa Milano celebrates 50th birthday with makeup-free selfie: 'No filter' Sharon Osbourne 'back home and doing great' after hospitalization What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
TV // 3 hours ago
Eva Green, Vincent Cassel to star in Apple TV+ drama 'Liaison'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Penny Dreadful" actress Eva Green and "Westworld" alum Vincent Cassel have signed on to star in the six-part Apple TV+ thriller, "Liaison."
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
TV // 3 hours ago
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Super Sized Salon" star and Babydoll Beauty Couture founder Jamie Lopez has died at age 37.
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
TV // 5 hours ago
7.4M tune in for premiere of 'Yellowstone' prequel '1923'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- More than 7.4 million viewers tuned in for the premiere of the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923" across Paramount's broadcast and streaming platforms Sunday.
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
TV // 1 day ago
Maren Morris, Janelle Monae join 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Season 15 guest judges
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Maren Morris, Janelle Monáe, Ali Wong, Julia Garner, Orville Peck and other stars will appear as guest judges in "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 15.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to release 'Live to Lead' docuseries
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- "Live to Lead," a new docuseries from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featuring world leaders, is coming to Netflix.
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
TV // 2 days ago
New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming "Doctor Who" stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Austin Butler sings 'Blue Christmas' to Cecily Strong as she departs 'SNL'
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- "Elvis" star Austin Butler sang the singer's holiday classic, "Blue Christmas," to Cecily Strong on the comedian's final episode of "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
TV // 3 days ago
'1923' star Helen Mirren: 'I could never be a pioneer woman'
NEW YORK, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Helen Mirren says "1923" shows the "Yellowstone" prequel's central family always putting the needs of their livestock before those of their kin.
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
TV // 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Talk show host Kelly Clarkson will host the 2023 NFL Honors, the annual awards show for football players.
'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more
TV // 3 days ago
'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS announced five primetime "The Price Is Right at Night" specials in 2023 including grocery store employees, service workers, geniuses, former contestants and super fans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
'Super Sized Salon' star Jamie Lopez dead at 37
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Ailing Billy Joel cancels Monday concert
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Sharon Osbourne hospitalized
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Google Doodle honors Dutch painter Judith Leyster
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement