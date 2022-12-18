Advertisement
Dec. 18, 2022 / 4:48 AM

New 'Doctor Who' stars show off their characters' looks in video

By Karen Butler
Ncuti Gatwa showed off his new look for "Doctor Who" this weekend. File Photo by David Swanson/EPA-EFE
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Incoming Doctor Who stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson showed off their characters' costumes in a video and photos shared to social media this weekend.

Gatwa will premiere as the 15th Doctor in the classic British sci-fi series over the 2023 Christmas holiday.

Gibson will play his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Their costume-reveal video was shot in a parking lot and posted online Saturday.

It showed Gatwa wearing matching brown plaid trousers and a belted coat, with brown shoes, an orange shirt and rings on his fingers.

Gibson wore blue shorts with black stockings underneath, black combat boots, a light-colored sweater with a geometric grid pattern and a jean jacket.

The iconic British sci-fi franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

Doctor Who originally premiered on the BBC in 1963 and aired for 26 seasons. The series was revived in 2005.

