Dec. 16, 2022 / 3:30 PM

Kelly Clarkson to host 2023 NFL Honors

By Tonya Pendleton
Kelly Clarkson, seen here at the unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Sept.19, 2022, will host the 2023 NFL Honors. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Singer and daytime talk show host Kelly Clarkson will host the 2023 NFL Honors. She'll be the first woman to host the show.

NFL Honors will air live on Feb. 9 at Phoenix's Symphony Hall and will air on NBC, NFL Network, and Peacock. The very first winner of American Idol in 2002, Clarkson, is also a Grammy-winning singer who has sold more than 25 million albums and 45 million singles in her storied career. She received the 2,733rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September and has won three consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards as Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Previous hosts include Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Harvey, Alec Baldwin, Seth Myers, Rob Riggle and Conan O'Brien. Awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show will be presented by Invisalign airs 8 p.m. EST on NFL Network, leading up to NFL Honors.

The NFL Honors debuted in 2012.

