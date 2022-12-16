Trending
Dec. 16, 2022 / 12:28 PM

James Wan attached to new horror series at Peacock

By Annie Martin
James Wan (pictured) and Ian McCulloch will executive produce a new series based on the Robert McCammon novel "Stinger." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
James Wan (pictured) and Ian McCulloch will executive produce a new series based on the Robert McCammon novel "Stinger." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- James Wan is attached to a new horror series at Peacock.

Peacock said in a press release Friday that Wan will executive produce a contemporary horror thriller with Ian McCulloch.

The new series is based on the Robert McCammon novel Stinger, which follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

Wan, the creator of the Saw and Conjuring horror franchises, and McCulloch, a writer who's worked on Chicago Fire and Yellowstone, will executive produce with McCammon, Rob Hackett and E.L. Katz.

The series hails from Wan's Atomic Monster and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

"We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that's both entertaining and emotional," NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president of scripted content Lisa Katz said. "We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences."

"When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you've got all the ingredients for an incredible series," UCP president Beatrice Springborn said. "We're ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

Wan also co-wrote and produced the new horror film M3gan, which opens in theaters Jan. 6, 2023.

