Dec. 16, 2022 / 1:16 PM

'On My Block' spinoff 'Freeridge' coming to Netflix in February

By Annie Martin

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing new details about the On My Block spinoff Freeridge.

The streaming service shared photos and a premiere date, Feb. 3, 2023, for the new series Friday.

Freeridge is a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor), who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives.

On My Block stars Paula Garcés, Eric Gutierrez, Eme Ilowuakor and Raushanah Simmons will return as Geny Martinez, Ruben Martinez, Dwayne Turner and Fran Turner, respectively.

Freeridge is co-created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich, who also serves as showrunner. Jamie Uyeshiro, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and Jamie Dooner co-created and executive produce the series.

Iungerich, Gonzalez and Haft co-created On My Block, which had a four-season run on Netflix from 2018 to 2021. The original series follows a group of teenage friends living in the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood of Freeridge.

"The new core four of Freeridge don't step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew. They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them. Through the lens of this new group of friends, we'll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven't seen before," Iungerich said.

