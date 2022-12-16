Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 16, 2022 / 3:00 AM

TV review: '1923' will satisfy 'Yellowstone' fans, few others

By Fred Topel
1/5
Harrison Ford stars in "1923." Photo courtesy of Paramount+
Harrison Ford stars in "1923." Photo courtesy of Paramount+

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- 1923, premiering Sunday on Paramount+, fits into the Yellowstone world just as the previous spinoff 1883 did. By the second spinoff, newbies are unlikely to jump in, and 1923 won't win over anyone who's not already invested in the Dutton saga.

40 years after the first Duttons settled in Montana, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) manage the ranch in a volatile time. Locusts have eaten much of the grass cattle depend on to graze, causing tensions between other farms.

Advertisement

So Jacob proposes a cattle drive to move everyone's stock to more fertile ground for the summer. This postpones nuptials and leaves the women behind to tend to the farm.

Fans of the present-day Dutton Ranch drama in Yellowstone and the old west journey of 1883 will find the best of both worlds in 1923. Creator Taylor Sheridan maintains the aesthetic that fans have bought into, and at this point he's not changing anything.

Advertisement

The minutiae of farming and cattle driving are sound. Ford and co-stars Darren Mann and James Badge Dale acquit themselves nicely on horseback.

Some of the world-building feels lower rent. A town meeting escalates into a brawl between rival farmers so quickly that it feels more apiece with a Blazing Saddles style western spoof.

To his credit, Ford commits to the gravitas of the stakes between old west sheepherders. The land rights to the remaining grass make relevant drama, but the portrayal on the show is a bit overwrought.

An African hunting subplot fails to capture the production value of filming on location. Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) hunts big game but the scenes don't look any different than if they'd staged those scenes in the American Midwest on the cheap.

Spencer's flashbacks to World War I hold up better, with a convincing battle scene.

The introduction to non-Dutton characters is perhaps the show's strongest and most compelling. Native American student Teonna (Aminah Nieves) struggles in a religious school under a racist and authoritarian nun teacher (Jennifer Ehle).

Teonna lashes out in an outrageous way that sets up a juicy conflict for this subplot. The indigenous character is justified in rebelling against the religious establishment, though the establishment will retain the upper hand according to history.

Advertisement

As the 1923 story begins, Cara keeps the peace between cowboys and their neglected fiancés and partners. Fortunately, a prologue confirms that Cara will become a woman of action herself soon enough.

1923 showcases the open plains of America with herds of cattle which are part and parcel of the Yellowstone universe. The new characters are off to a promising start coping with the impending challenges of the Great Depression and Prohibition for which the drama suggests they are ill-prepared.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message Leo Sheng: Meeting Max on 'L Word' was childhood dream come true Miami 'Housewives' Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin still feel like new girls

Latest Headlines

'Recruit' was new territory for Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock
TV // 1 hour ago
'Recruit' was new territory for Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock and creator Alexi Hawley discuss what makes "The Recruit," on Netflix Friday, a different sort of CIA thriller.
Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4
TV // 11 hours ago
Brendan Fraser: Cliff the robot has 'poetic' journey in 'Doom Patrol' S4
NEW YORK, Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "The Whale" and "The Mummy" star Brendan Fraser says "Doom Patrol" has a lot of heart and humanity for an over-the-top, HBO Max action-comedy.
Jason Momoa meets Superman, Wonder Woman of mountain climbing in 'The Climb'
TV // 14 hours ago
Jason Momoa meets Superman, Wonder Woman of mountain climbing in 'The Climb'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max released the trailer for the mountain climbing competition "The Climb" on Thursday. Host Jason Momoa compared climbers Chris Sharma and Megan Martin to comic book superheroes.
50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
TV // 14 hours ago
50 Cent, Starz developing new scripted British boxing drama 'Fightland'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- 50 Cent is currently in development with Starz to create a new scripted British boxing drama called "Fightland."
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to co-host 'Back That Year Up' special
TV // 15 hours ago
Kevin Hart, Kenan Thompson to co-host 'Back That Year Up' special
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson are combining their creative talent for a televised year-end review show heading to Peacock. They released the trailer for "Back That Year Up" on Thursday.
'Mythic Quest' companion series in the works at Apple TV+
TV // 15 hours ago
'Mythic Quest' companion series in the works at Apple TV+
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Mere Mortals," a new series in the "Mythic Quest" universe from Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, is coming to Apple TV+.
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
TV // 17 hours ago
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Heart valve specialist Mike Gabler wins "Survivor" and donates his $1M cash prize to charity in the name of his veteran father.
Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'
TV // 1 day ago
Disney+ orders Season 2 of 'The Santa Clauses'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Disney+ announced Wednesday it has renewed its holiday-themed "The Santa Clauses" for a second season.
'Sex Lives of College Girls' renewed for Season 3 ahead of finale
TV // 1 day ago
'Sex Lives of College Girls' renewed for Season 3 ahead of finale
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced the renewal of "The Sex Lives of College Girls" for a third season on Wednesday. The season finale premieres Thursday.
Superman, Batman series return in March on The CW
TV // 1 day ago
Superman, Batman series return in March on The CW
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The CW announced premiere dates for Season 3 of "Superman & Lois" and the Batman spinoff "Gotham Knights."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Mike Gabler wins 'Survivor,' donates $1M prize to veteran's charity
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
Michael Jai White introduces new martial art in 'As Good As Dead'
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
2022's best movies: raunchy comedies, epics with a message
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, dancer and former 'Ellen' DJ, dies at 40
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Prince Harry says William screamed at him over exit from royal family
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement